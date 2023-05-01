Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie roundup

Quarterback Malik Cunningham, Louisville (via Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)

Cunningham is an explosive threat with his legs, with the kind of thrilling burst that should be fun to watch on the practice fields and in the preseason. At six feet, 200 pounds, he's undersized with iffy deep accuracy that might limit his future as a professional quarterback, but Cunningham expressed a willingness to explore a potential position change at the next level that could make him a factor. His short accuracy within the offense's rhythm should at least give him a chance as a passer. If he can't make the switch, Cunningham still should have a lot of value as a practice squad threat who can help prepare the defense to face mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields who gave them headaches on the ground last season. According to A to Z Sports' Doug Kyed, the Patriots paid him $200K in guaranteed money, a high amount that could signal the team really wants to see the Lousiville quarterback in Foxborough.