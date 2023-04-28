Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 17: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: There is a new shutdown corner in Foxboro.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: The Patriots fill a big need with one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. Gonzalez is a smooth athlete who can do it all in the secondary. For a team looking to take on the top offenses in the AFC, Gonzalez has the potential to be a significant piece of the puzzle and the number one corner they've lacked in recent seasons.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Christian Gonzalez represented a dream scenario for me at 14 heading into the draft. Bill Belichick was able to get his man while adding a fourth-round pick in the process. The 6-1 Gonzalez has the athleticism and skill set to compete with some of the talented receivers the Patriots will face this season. Really excited about the pick.
Field Yates, ESPN: I have absolutely no idea how Christian Gonzalez may it all the way to pick 17 but that is an absolute steal for the Patriots. Wow.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots draft CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17. I had Gonzalez as one of my best Patriots fits at CB and one of the best overall options for the Pats. He fills a legit need.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots get a steal in Christian Gonzalez. Would've been a logical trade-up candidate from No. 14. Get him at No. 17 instead. Home run.
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: The Patriots traded down to No. 17 and still got Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, the 5th-ranked player on @dpbrugler's big board. Huge value.
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: There it is. Fills a huge need.
Mike Giardi: Christian Gonzalez has been taken by the #Patriots. This kid is smooth.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Positive reaction from season ticket members on the selection of Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots take CB Christian Gonzalez, a 6-foot-1 corner who runs a 4.38. That's exactly what they had to do. Home run
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The Patriots trade back and take a CB who a lot of people viewed as a top 10 talent -- Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez -- at No. 17.