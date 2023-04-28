Official website of the New England Patriots

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 17: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon

Christian Gonzalez

#- CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Oregon

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: There is a new shutdown corner in Foxboro.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: The Patriots fill a big need with one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. Gonzalez is a smooth athlete who can do it all in the secondary. For a team looking to take on the top offenses in the AFC, Gonzalez has the potential to be a significant piece of the puzzle and the number one corner they've lacked in recent seasons.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Christian Gonzalez represented a dream scenario for me at 14 heading into the draft. Bill Belichick was able to get his man while adding a fourth-round pick in the process. The 6-1 Gonzalez has the athleticism and skill set to compete with some of the talented receivers the Patriots will face this season. Really excited about the pick.

Field Yates, ESPN: I have absolutely no idea how Christian Gonzalez may it all the way to pick 17 but that is an absolute steal for the Patriots. Wow.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots draft CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17. I had Gonzalez as one of my best Patriots fits at CB and one of the best overall options for the Pats. He fills a legit need.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots get a steal in Christian Gonzalez. Would've been a logical trade-up candidate from No. 14. Get him at No. 17 instead. Home run.

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: The Patriots traded down to No. 17 and still got Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, the 5th-ranked player on @dpbrugler's big board. Huge value.

Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: There it is. Fills a huge need.

Mike Giardi: Christian Gonzalez has been taken by the #Patriots. This kid is smooth.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: Positive reaction from season ticket members on the selection of Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots take CB Christian Gonzalez, a 6-foot-1 corner who runs a 4.38. That's exactly what they had to do. Home run

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The Patriots trade back and take a CB who a lot of people viewed as a top 10 talent -- Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez -- at No. 17.

