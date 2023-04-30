Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 4, Pick 107: Jake Andrews, C - Troy
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots take Troy C Jake Andrews with the 107th overall pick. Experienced center with 37 starts and a real solid run-blocker. Senior Bowler. Has also played some guard.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: A strong and experienced center, the Patriots padded their interior line depth and added some competition for veteran David Andrews at the center spot.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: The Patriots needed some depth on the interior offensive line and Jake Andrews brings plenty of playing experience to Foxborough.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots first offensive pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is a center. Jake Andrews was a projected seventh-round pick by the Athletic. He went to Troy. He started 23 games at right guard and 15 at center
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Troy C Jake Andrews for the Patriots. New England needed interior offensive line depth. Finally an offensive player off the board.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Andrews-Andrews depth chart at center. The Patriots select center Jake Andrews (Troy) with their initial fourth-round pick (No. 107). The 6-foot-2, 319-pound Andrews has also played guard.
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Pick 107 is one of two picks the Rams traded to the Patriots for Sony Michel. New England uses the pick on center Jake Andrews from Troy.
Round 4, Pick 112: Chad Ryland, K - Maryland
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: With Nick Folk nearing age 40 the Patriots needed to find a potential replacement at kicker. Chad Ryland will get every opportunity to do so.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots moved up to select Maryland K Chad Ryland. Ryland was the consensus second-best kicker in the draft behind Jake Moody. Big leg with kickoff experience.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Nick Folk has played the best football of his career but will now see some rookie competition from Ryland, the second-ranked kicker in this class and one with a big leg and five years of experience.
Tom Pelissero, NFL Network: Kicker alert! The #Patriots take Maryland's Chad Ryland at No. 112.
Ian Rapoport, NFL.com: The #Patriots not only traded with the #Jets but did so for... a kicker. Maryland K Chad Ryland goes to New England at 112.
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: The Patriots take a kicker before a punter! Second kicker off the board.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots trade up for a kicker, Chad Ryland. The team sent their special teams coaches to Maryland to work him out. He was considered one of the best kickers in this draft
Round 4, Pick 117: Sidy Sow, OL - Eastern Michigan
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots take Eastern Michigan G Sidy Sow. Big guard prospect at 6-5, 323 pounds. Another run-blocking IOL. Likely a guy they see as a right guard project along with Chasen Hines.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Much like Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow offers some depth along the interior offensive line. If nothing else Bill Belichick should have an increased level of competition for some of those depth spots.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Sow provides some needed depth along the interior of the offensive line, he played a high amount of snaps and has a promising frame. This was a spot of need.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Reap what you Sow. The Patriots select Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow with their next fourth-round pick (No. 117). The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Sow is a five-year starter from Quebec. All-time leader in games played/started at Eastern Michigan.
Mike Giardi: Patriots take Sidy Sow out of Eastern Michigan. He's a guard.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 117 in the fourth round, the Patriots take another guard - Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan. He does have tackle experience, starting 11 at left tackle, but started 44 games at left guard. He's athletic for a guy who's 6-foot-5, 323 pounds
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Eastern Michigan G Sidy Sow for the Patriots at No. 117. 6-5, 323 pounds and ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash. Big guy can move. Played LG.
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: The Patriots' last two draft picks, Chad Ryland and Sidy Sow, were teammates at Eastern Michigan from 2018-2021 before Ryland transferred to Maryland last year.
Round 5, Pick 144: Atonio Mafi, G - UCLA
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots are on the board with Shrine Bowl guys: G Atonio Mafi. He was a standout in Vegas. Stout, stout interior player. Another people-mover.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Obviously Bill Belichick felt even more strongly about addressing the depth along the offensive line than we thought entering the draft. Antonio Mafi is the third player who fits that bill and he may be the most talented of the three. Solid depth potential.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: The Patriots continue to pad their interior depth with Mafi, another brute at guard who fits a similar profile to their previous pick Sow.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots draft Atonio Mafi, guard, from UCLA in the fifth round. We have our third interior offensive lineman selected by the Pats.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots have selected UCLA guard Atonio Mafi with their fifth-round pick (No. 144). The 6-foot-2, 338-pound Mafi began his college career as a DT before switching sides. One-year starter. Patriots hoping to build developmental pipeline under new OL coach Adrian Klemm.
Dakota Randall, NESN: The run ends. Patriots draft O-lineman Atonio Malfi, whom they coached at the Shrine Bowl
Zack Cox, NESN: Yet another interior O-lineman for the Patriots: UCLA's Atonio Mafi at No. 144. Mafi is a converted D-tackle (switched to OL in 2020) who played for the Patriots at the Shrine Bowl. Big, big dude. Reportedly lost more than 70 pounds in college to get down to his current 329.
Round 6, Pick 187: Kayshon Boutte, WR - LSU
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots have selected WR Kayshon Boutte with the 187th overall pick. Boutte's draft stock plummeted due to his 2022 season and a below-average combine.
However, Boutte has legit NFL talent if the effort is there. Real upside here.
Alexandra Francisco, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select WR Kayshon Boutte of LSU with the 187th pick of the 2023 #NFLDraft
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Boutte provides some young promise to the pass catching group, he's a talented and productive player but comes with some off-field issues that could be a concern. However, he has a high ceiling and in a room that has just two players under contract for next season he could find a long-term role and make an impact.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: After spending much of Day 3 focusing on offensive line depth, the Patriots rolled the dice with a talented receiver in Kayshon Boutte. Boutte was outstanding as a freshman but battled injuries and inconsistency over his last two years at LSU. If he can revert to form, the Patriots may have a late-round steal.
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: An upside pick for the #Patriots: They select #LSU WR Kayshon Boutte at No. 187. A surprise when he left LSU, now he lands late.
Mark Daniel, MassLive: With pick 187 in the sixth round, the Patriots draft WR Kayshon Boutte from LSU. I love this pick. He was once a projected first-round pick. This year, he was projected to go in Round 4 - but there have been some issues.
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots took LSU WR Kayshon Boutte with pick 187, which they got from Carolina in the 2021 Stephon Gilmore trade.
Round 6, Pick 192: Bryce Baringer, P - Michigan St.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots got their punter: Michigan State's Bryce Baringer with the 192nd pick. Baringer was the consensus top punter in this class. He has field-flipping distance on his punts, routinely hitting 60-plus yards.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: It felt like a lock that the Patriots would take a punter in the draft and that's just what they did, getting the big-legged Barringer who was atop most rankings this spring at the position. He should be an immediate favorite to take over the duties, replacing Jake Bailey.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: With Jake Bailey gone the Patriots were in need of a punter and grabbed the top one in the draft class in Bryce Baringer. He has a big leg and the ability to boot it in bad conditions after a solid career at Michigan State.
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: Punters are on the board! The #Patriots selected at No. 192 Michigan St punter Bryce Baringer.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 192 int he sixth round, the Patriots take punter Bryce Baringer from Michigan State.
I mocked him to the Patriots with pick 187, so I was close.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots have selected Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer with their next sixth-round pick (No. 192). Considered the top punter in the draft, and the Patriots have a need, as evidenced by the way the 2022 season unfolded.
Looking at rookie/rookie duo at kicker/punter.
Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show: Patriots draft a kicker and a punter..
Bill's the greatest head coach and GM of all time.. he knows football
Big brain stuff.
I was told Bryce Baringer is 100% an NFL guy by like 10 special teams coaches around the league.. HELL YEAH #ForTheBrand
Tom Pelissero, NFL Network: Bill Belichick does it again: The #Patriots take the draft's first punter, Michigan State's Bryce Baringer, at No. 192.
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: After we were all in on Michael Turk and Adam Korsak, Bryce Baringer is the punter pick for the Patriots. Huge leg. Led the nation last year with 49 yards/punt. 40% of career punts went over 50 yards. Consensus All-American in 2022.
Adam Schefter, ESPN: Patriots drafted Michigan St punter Bryce Baringer in round six and Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in round four, becoming the first team since the 2000 Raiders - who selected kicker Sebastian Janikowski and punter Shane Lechler - to pick a kicker and punter in the same draft.
Round 6, Pick 210: Demario Douglas, WR - Liberty
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: I absolutely love the #Patriots double-dipping at wide receiver with Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. Obviously, these are day-three fliers. But two guys I really liked on film who have skill set that fit.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Douglas is a great player to take a sixth-round flyer on, with the kind of slot potential that is lacking on the roster. He's an intriguing selection that could help fill a roster need, the long-term outlook at the position is almost wide open.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Patriots grab another slot receiver option in the sixth round with Demario Douglas out of Liberty. He has some explosiveness to his game and some return ability but will need to develop as a route-runner to make a bid for a roster spot.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Douglas is a 5-foot-8, 179-pound slot receiver. He caught 79 passes for 993 yards with six touchdowns last season. He's also a standout punt returner.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots selected Liberty WR Demario Douglas with their next sixth-round pick (No. 210).
The 5-foot-8, 179-pound Douglas was a productive slot, with 79 catches for 993 yards this year.
Potential as a returner as well.
Adam Schefter, ESPN: Patriots drafted two wide receivers in the 6th round - Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas - marking the first time New England ever has taken two wide receivers in the same round in a single draft.
Round 6, Pick 214: Ameer Speed, DB - Michigan St.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select Michigan State CB Ameer Speed with the 214th overall pick. Big corner at 6-3, 210 pounds with special teams experience. Could be a contributor in the kicking game.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Speed spent four years at Georgia before finishing his career in 2022 at Michigan State, where he saw his most extensive action in the secondary. He has the athleticism to compete on special teams, which is where he'll need to find a role in order to stick around in New England.
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Patriots drafted Michigan State CB Ameer Speed No. 214 overall.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots were fast with their next sixth-round pick, taking Michigan State CB Ameer Speed (No. 217).
Was at Georgia from 2017-2021, playing more on special teams than defense, before finishing at Michigan State.
He is 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds and ran a 4.33 in the 40.
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: Ameer Speed ran a 4.33 40 because of course he did. Fourth Fastest among cornerbacks.
Round 7, Pick 245: Isaiah Bolden, CB - Jackson St.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots seventh-rounder, CB Isaiah Bolden, ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-2, 201 pounds. Also was a standout kick returner. Two raw size-speed prospects to end the draft with Speed and Bolden.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Another late-round corner to compete for a spot in the secondary and on special teams. Bolden's combination of size and speed are intriguing and might make him worth developing on the practice squad.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots selected Jackson State DB/returner Isaiah Bolden with their seventh-round pick (No. 245).
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Bolden ran a 4.33 in the 40. Began his career at Florida State before following Deion Sanders to Jackson State. Explosive kick returner.
Mark Daniels, MassLive:
With pick 245 in the seventh round, the Patriots drafted CB Isaiah Bolden from Jackson State.
Bolden visited with the Patriots
Dana Beers, Barstool Sports: Patriots x Jackson State LETS GOOOO !!! @isaiahbolden23
Tom Pelissero, NFL Network: The #Patriots drafted Jackson State CB/RS Isaiah Bolden at No. 245. The first HBCU player taken.
Zack Cox, NESN: The Patriots selected Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden with their final draft pick (No. 245 overall). He visited them during the pre-draft process. Ran a 4.33-second 40 at 6-2, 201. Also a great kick returner.
So, Patriots used two late-round picks on super-fast corners.
Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network: Jackson State CB/returner Isaiah Bolden is first HBCU player drafted this year — he goes 245th overall to the Patriots.
Plenty of talent in HBCUs for teams willing to take a chance on as we saw with Cobie Durant, James Houston & Joshua Williams last year. Bolden gets his call.