Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Patriots came away with a 12-man rookie class and an early emphasis on defense headlining the 2023 NFL Draft for New England.

New England's defense was the third-ranked unit in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric last season but wasn't as impactful against elite competition, which has been the case over the last few years; dominant against average to below average, but missing the level of performance needed to truly shut down top NFL offenses.

New England's first-round pick, Christian Gonzalez, has shutdown corner potential as my top-rated prospect in this class for the Patriots on day one. Adding a power-rushing defensive end in Keion White bolsters the defensive line, and the Pats might finally adapt at linebacker.

Marte Mapu was the small-school surprise for the Patriots in the third round. However, Mapu's skill set should make Pats fans intrigued. The Sacramento State product is an explosive linebacker prospect with eye-popping closing speed and the athleticism to play in coverage.

The Patriots favor thumping linebackers with bigger frames, such as Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai. With Mapu, they might have a new-age linebacker who can run and cover.

Although it was disappointing to see the Patriots wait until day three to address the offense, their first three draft selections will hopefully take the defense to the next level.

As enticing as the defensive talent is, it's fair to wonder where the influx of talent is coming from on offense after waiting until the sixth round to draft a pass-catcher. There needed to be more than the two sixth-rounders to say the Pats improved the 2023 offense via the draft, and they're banking on their free-agent additions. In fact, the head coach said as much in his comments on Friday night.

"I think you always try to do what's best for your team. There's a lot of different ways to build a team. This is one part of it. Free agency was part of it. Didn't sign a lot of defensive players in free agency," Belichick said. "Most of the signings were on offense – JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Mike [Gesicki], Riley [Reiff], Calvin [Anderson]."

New England's two fliers in the sixth round at wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte (LSU) and Liberty's Demario Douglas, have upside. Boutte was a consensus top-five receiver in this class before a bumpy 2022 season and pre-draft process, while nobody is a bigger fan of Douglas than me.

Still, the Patriots didn't address offensive tackle at any point in the draft, and the two sixth-round dart throws at wide receiver means it's on the free-agent class, quarterback Mac Jones, and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to elevate this offense to a competitive level.