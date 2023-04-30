'23 Draft Day 3: Pats tack to offense, special teams

"Chad and I have known each other for a long time, back from his days at Eastern Michigan then into the Big Ten with him at Maryland this year," Ryland told reporters after being selected. "Then also some familiarity, we were teammates at the Senior Bowl. So that was really awesome just to kind of see him go, and then be able to get the call. It'll be fun to be able to get with him."

The offensive line was another addressed area, as the team rounded out needed depth by adding center Jake Andrews and guards Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi, all of whom are projected to provide valuable depth behind the established starters. The team signed three offensive tackles in free agency but looked to the draft to build out the inside.

Andrews, Sow and Mafi are highly experienced players with robust size as the Pats' preferences along the offensive line seem obvious every spring. Mafi attended Tom Brady's Sierra High School and was among plenty of Patriots fans when he was selected.