'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

He played a "rover" position in college and likely translates to a hybrid safety/linebacker at the next level, though he wasn't ready to commit to any one spot just yet.

"I'd say I would describe my game by just having the fundamentals," said Mapu. "I feel like I can run, cover, hit and make plays. I have good instincts. So I feel like that's just how it is for me. The position I'm going to play, you're going to see in the fall. I don't really know how that's going to fall into place. That's going to be to be determined, but wherever I am, I'm going to work to be the best at it."

Mapu highlighted his passion for the game, a common trait in the Patriots locker room and one that makes him an obvious fit for the building.

"This is what I live. This is all I really think about. This is fun for me. This is a part of my life. So by saying that, I'm trying to say this is all I put my energy into. I go hard at it. I try to perfect myself."

"Hard to say, we'll have to see how it goes, it might change week to week depending on the opponent," said Bill Belichick at the end of the night of Mapu's potential position. "He's shown versatility and his skill set, he's a smart kid, definitely understands defensive concepts, what they did and how they're doing it. When we get to start working with him we'll figure it out."