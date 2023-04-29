Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Fri Apr 28 - 12:00 AM | Sat Apr 29 - 02:00 PM

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room: Round One

Breaking down Christian Gonzalez's college highlights | 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

The Patriots picked up two more defensive players on the draft's second day.

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:08 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6).
AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6).

After trading down and taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 draft, the Patriots stayed exclusively on the defensive side of the ball on Day 2, sticking with both of their allotted selections and taking defensive lineman Keion White at 46th overall and hybrid safety linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round at 76th overall.

Bill Belichick said the defensive focus wasn't by design, but did highlight the team's free agency additions being primarily on the offensive side of the ball as a factor.

"It just kind of worked out that way," said Belichick. "Sometimes it's balanced, sometimes it isn't. I mean, in the end we'll build the best team we can to be competitive this year and where they come from... trades, free agency, draft, undrafted, waiver wire... we'll just have to see how it all plays out."

White offers intriguing potential for the front seven and could fill a significant long-term need along the defensive line both on the edge on early downs and inside on passing downs where he could form a potent duo with Christian Barmore. He's big, tough and physical with the potential to dominate in the trenches.

"They're getting somebody that's willing to improve their game and I feel like that's all I can ask for, for myself, is somebody who's constantly wanting to get better every day," White told reporters on a conference call after being selected. "Whether it be practice, whether it be film, whether it be taking notes, getting better than that. So I just want to get better in every aspect of the game and just become more knowledgeable in every way possible."

White's skillset is an easy fit into the Patriots defense, where he'll give Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick a versatile option to play in a number of different spots. White acknowledged he believed he'd fit in well in New England.

"[T]hey do a really good job of developing their players," White said. "So being a part of that, knowing that I have an incredible amount of things I can improve on and learn for the game of football, I feel like there's no better system I can go into."

Mapu was more of an under-the-radar selection out of Sacramento State where he started 27 career games, winning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 while being named a First Team All-American at the FCS school. He played nearly all snaps on defense and special teams and, according to Dane Brugler, was nicknamed the "silent assassin" for his quiet nature and aggressive play style.

Related Links

He played a "rover" position in college and likely translates to a hybrid safety/linebacker at the next level, though he wasn't ready to commit to any one spot just yet.

"I'd say I would describe my game by just having the fundamentals," said Mapu. "I feel like I can run, cover, hit and make plays. I have good instincts. So I feel like that's just how it is for me. The position I'm going to play, you're going to see in the fall. I don't really know how that's going to fall into place. That's going to be to be determined, but wherever I am, I'm going to work to be the best at it."

Mapu highlighted his passion for the game, a common trait in the Patriots locker room and one that makes him an obvious fit for the building.

"This is what I live. This is all I really think about. This is fun for me. This is a part of my life. So by saying that, I'm trying to say this is all I put my energy into. I go hard at it. I try to perfect myself."

"Hard to say, we'll have to see how it goes, it might change week to week depending on the opponent," said Bill Belichick at the end of the night of Mapu's potential position. "He's shown versatility and his skill set, he's a smart kid, definitely understands defensive concepts, what they did and how they're doing it. When we get to start working with him we'll figure it out."

With nine picks remaining, the Patriots should be expected to have an active third day of the draft.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Transcript: Marte Mapu Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots third round draft pick Marte Mapu addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Rather than adding to a struggling offense, Bill Belichick chose to focus on defense over the first two days of the draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots second round draft pick Keion White addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

The Patriots still have 11 draft selections after adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round on Thursday night.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

news

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

The Patriots fill a big need with a talented cornerback with shutdown potential.

news

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

After trading down to No. 17, Bill Belichick was still able to find his man in Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez.

news

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

New England Patriots first round draft pick Christian Gonzalez addresses the media, Thursday, April 27.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

The Patriots selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round (#76 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

The New England Patriots select Sacramento State Hornets linebacker Marte Mapu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 76 overall pick (via a trade with the Carolina Panthers).

Christian Gonzalez jersey presentation and press conference at Gillette Stadium

Watch as the Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is presented with his Patriots jersey on Friday, April 28, 2023. Christian Gonzalez addresses the media following the presentation.

College Highlights: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

The Patriots selected Georgia Tech cornerback Keion White in the second round (#46 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cynthia Frelund on nailing Keion White to Patriots draft prediction: "I'm losing my mind"

Cynthia Frelund reacts to correct prediction of New England Patriots pick of Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White on 'NFL Draft Center'.

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Watch as former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer announces the Patriots selection of Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in the second round.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

After months of preparation, here is a Patriots-specific top 50 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cast Your Vote for the Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee

Vote for Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells, or Mike Vrabel as the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee.

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising