Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room: Round One

Breaking down Christian Gonzalez's college highlights | 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Rather than adding to a struggling offense, Bill Belichick chose to focus on defense over the first two days of the draft.

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6)
Photo provided by Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6)

Much of the excitement that met the selection of Christian Gonzalez Thursday night largely dissipated 24 hours later.

The sagging offense that permeated the 2022 season seemed to be badly in need of help, but the talent of Gonzalez was too much to pass up in Round 1 so the offensive help would have to wait.

But that help never materialized in Day 2 as the Patriots instead stuck with defense with both picks. No trades to improve position and no additional help on offense. Instead, Bill Belichick chose a pair of interesting prospects who should fit into the Patriots system with their versatility.

Photos: Patriots second round pick Keion White in action

View photos of Patriots second round pick, defensive end Keion White in action at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6).
1 / 7

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6).

AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (6).
2 / 7

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (6).

AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 7

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AP Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack
gatech_white_keion_1
4 / 7
Photo provided by Georgia Tech.
gatech_white_keion_7
5 / 7
Photo provided by Georgia Tech.
gatech_white_keion_8
6 / 7
Photo provided by Georgia Tech.
gatech_white_keion_2
7 / 7
Photo provided by Georgia Tech.
Keion White, a 6-5, 285-pound defensive end out of Georgia Tech, was tabbed in the second round with the 46th overall selection. White is more in the mold of Deatrich Wise based on his size and skill set. He's not a premier pass rusher but does provide some pressure with 7.5 sacks last season. He also has the size to hold up on the edge against the run, and could be a factor on the inside as a pass rusher on third downs.

Third-round pick Marte Mapu, a 6-3, 217-pound linebacker out of Sacramento State, who also played safety and could project as a member of the secondary in the NFL. He would be on the light side for a linebacker but in theory would have the athleticism to operate in the front seven, giving the Patriots a different kind of player from the normal skill set Belichick prefers.

Whichever spot Mapu winds up occupying, he should contribute on special teams immediately and could develop into a larger role in time.

But the bigger question is, when does the offense get addressed? There were opportunities to grab players at various positions, such as tight end (Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft, Luke Schoonmaker), wide receiver (Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs) and offensive line (Luke Freeman, Tyler Steen), yet Belichick still opted for defense.

Only Belichick knows for sure what the mindset was about. But with the influx of firepower within the AFC and specifically the AFC East, it's possible he felt rather than try to bolster the attack in an effort to keep up it would be better to add to a defense that is already competitive.

Again, it's unclear what the line of thought was and that's perhaps a simplistic look at the decision to go defense when most Patriots fans felt the offense needed attention. It does make some sense considering the Patriots defense was at times excellent over the past two seasons but consistently struggled against quality offenses and quarterbacks. By adding some pieces to the puzzle, maybe the performance against the iron will improve to the point where New England isn't forced to keep up in shootouts but instead keep the score more under control.

With an astonishing nine picks at their disposal on Day 3, Belichick and Matt Groh will almost certainly be adding some offensive players. But at that stage of the draft, with four picks in the fourth and sixth rounds in addition to one of the seventh, any improvements would be of the developmental variety.

Assuming that's true, that's a lot of pressure to put on the other side of the ball.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

news

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

The Patriots picked up two more defensive players on the draft's second day.

news

Transcript: Marte Mapu Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots third round draft pick Marte Mapu addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots second round draft pick Keion White addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

The Patriots still have 11 draft selections after adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round on Thursday night.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

news

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

The Patriots fill a big need with a talented cornerback with shutdown potential.

news

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

After trading down to No. 17, Bill Belichick was still able to find his man in Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez.

news

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

New England Patriots first round draft pick Christian Gonzalez addresses the media, Thursday, April 27.

