Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

But the bigger question is, when does the offense get addressed? There were opportunities to grab players at various positions, such as tight end (Darnell Washington, Tucker Kraft, Luke Schoonmaker), wide receiver (Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs) and offensive line (Luke Freeman, Tyler Steen), yet Belichick still opted for defense.

Only Belichick knows for sure what the mindset was about. But with the influx of firepower within the AFC and specifically the AFC East, it's possible he felt rather than try to bolster the attack in an effort to keep up it would be better to add to a defense that is already competitive.

Again, it's unclear what the line of thought was and that's perhaps a simplistic look at the decision to go defense when most Patriots fans felt the offense needed attention. It does make some sense considering the Patriots defense was at times excellent over the past two seasons but consistently struggled against quality offenses and quarterbacks. By adding some pieces to the puzzle, maybe the performance against the iron will improve to the point where New England isn't forced to keep up in shootouts but instead keep the score more under control.

With an astonishing nine picks at their disposal on Day 3, Belichick and Matt Groh will almost certainly be adding some offensive players. But at that stage of the draft, with four picks in the fourth and sixth rounds in addition to one of the seventh, any improvements would be of the developmental variety.