Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Fri Apr 28 - 12:00 AM | Sat Apr 29 - 02:00 PM

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room: Round One

Breaking down Christian Gonzalez's college highlights | 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

Highlights from the Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Party

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez pays homage to Colombian roots after being selected by Patriots

Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27: "I just want to come in, and compete and learn"

Instant Analysis: Patriots draft cornerback Christian Gonzalez in first round

Patriots select Christian Gonzalez with No. 17 pick in 2023 draft

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

College Highlights: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Photos: Patriots first round pick Christian Gonzalez in action

Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Draft-PDC (1)

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 46: Keion White, Edge - Georgia White

gatech_white_keion

Keion White

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Georgia Tech

Related Links

Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots are taking Georgia Tech pass-rusher Keion White.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select EDGE Keion White with the 46th overall pick. White is a versatile OLB/DE who can rush from multiple alignments. Strong, long with powerful hands. Pats type of guy.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Keion White is an interesting fit for the Patriots defensive front, a powerful and athletic player who could change the dynamic up front for the defensive line. Likely an early-down end, White can slide inside on passing downs and provide some push. We'll see how Bill Belichick employs him and how quickly he develops at a position of long-term need.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: I'm a little disappointed in this selection because I felt there were a couple of offensive options to choose from particularly with tight ends Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft. White has the size to set the edge in the running game but I don't see much explosion as a pass rusher.

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The #Patriots have selected Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White at No. 46, adding more defensive firepower. They barely waited to make this pick.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: Keion White is very, very athletic. He had 7.5 sacks last season for Georgia Tech. He's a 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge rusher

Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: Keion White. The Patriots keep pounding the defense

Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Keion White is a 6-5, 281-pound DL with athleticism and length. 34-inch arms, 4.79 40-yard dash.

Mike Giardi: Rock solid edge setter. Very athletic. Definitely can move inside in passing situations. 6'5" and about 285 lbs. #Patriots

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots use pick 46 on Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White. White started his college career at Old Dominion before finishing at Georgia Tech. Had 7.5 sacks this past season and was a Senior Bowl participant.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Keion White is a freak height-weight-speed athlete on the edge. Massive guy who can kick inside on third down. He was our edge fit after talking to @ninko50 on Next Pats about the importance of intelligence and versatility in Bill Belichick's defense.

Zack Cox, NESN: The Patriots used their top Day 2 pick on a big, versatile, athletic edge rusher.

Round 3, Pick 76: Marte Mapu, LB - Sacramento St.

mapu

Marte Mapu

#- LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Sacramento State

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: The Patriots like to find versatile players in the middle rounds and Mapu has the ability to contribute at safety, linebacker and on special teams.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The Patriots made a somewhat surprising selection with linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round. Mapu had a terrific Senior Bowl week that put him squarely on the NFL radar. He has intriguing playmaking traits that offer some optimism. But we'll need to see if it translates to this level.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Mapu was under my radar but appears to be a small school player with big potential as a hybrid safety linebacker with the downhill ability and athleticism to make a difference in the box if he can make the jump to the NFL.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: With the 76th pick, the Patriots select LB/S Marte Mapu out of Sacramento State. He was considered a surprise to not receive a combine invite and played well at the Senior Bowl. A versatile piece added to the defense.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft. The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker.

Ian Rapoport, NFL.com: The #Patriots select the first non-Combine invitee at No. 76: Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu. An athletic hybrid type, took like 50 (roughly) visits.

Mike Giardi: Marte Mapu to the #Patriots. Interesting player.

Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Sacramento State S/LB Marte Mapu for the Patriots at 76 overall. He visited the Patriots this spring.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots take their third defensive player in a row. Marte Mapu is from Sacramento State. He had 76 tackles with two interceptions and blocked a field goal last year.

Devin McCourty replacement?

I'm really surprised no offensive players here for the Patriots

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots select 6-3, 217 pound Marte Mapu from Sacramento State. Kind of a hybrid LB/S with looong arms. Feels like possible Dugger insurance as the Patriots safety enters the final year of his rookie deal. Will likely be blocked out this year because of safety depth.

Related Content

news

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

The Patriots picked up two more defensive players on the draft's second day.

news

Transcript: Marte Mapu Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots third round draft pick Marte Mapu addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Rather than adding to a struggling offense, Bill Belichick chose to focus on defense over the first two days of the draft.

news

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

New England Patriots second round draft pick Keion White addresses the media, Friday, April 28.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Best Remaining Patriots Fits Heading Into Day Two of the NFL Draft

The Patriots still have 11 draft selections after adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round on Thursday night.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/27

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

news

'23 Draft Day 1: Pats trade down, still cash in with potential shutdown corner Gonzalez

The Patriots fill a big need with a talented cornerback with shutdown potential.

news

Analysis: Pats patience pays off with Christian Gonzalez

After trading down to No. 17, Bill Belichick was still able to find his man in Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez.

news

Transcript: Christian Gonzalez Press Conference 4/27

New England Patriots first round draft pick Christian Gonzalez addresses the media, Thursday, April 27.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'23 Draft Day 2: Pats take two more defenders

Analysis: Pats putting focus on defense

Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Transcript: Keion White Conference Call 4/28

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

College Highlights: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

The Patriots selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round (#76 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Patriots select Marte Mapu with No. 76 pick in 2023 draft

The New England Patriots select Sacramento State Hornets linebacker Marte Mapu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 76 overall pick (via a trade with the Carolina Panthers).

Christian Gonzalez jersey presentation and press conference at Gillette Stadium

Watch as the Patriots first round (#17 overall) pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is presented with his Patriots jersey on Friday, April 28, 2023. Christian Gonzalez addresses the media following the presentation.

College Highlights: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

The Patriots selected Georgia Tech cornerback Keion White in the second round (#46 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cynthia Frelund on nailing Keion White to Patriots draft prediction: "I'm losing my mind"

Cynthia Frelund reacts to correct prediction of New England Patriots pick of Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White on 'NFL Draft Center'.

Patriots select Keion White with No. 46 pick in 2023 draft

Watch as former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer announces the Patriots selection of Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in the second round.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Big Board: Best Pats Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft

After months of preparation, here is a Patriots-specific top 50 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cast Your Vote for the Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee

Vote for Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells, or Mike Vrabel as the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee.

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising