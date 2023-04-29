Experts react to Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 46: Keion White, Edge - Georgia White
Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots are taking Georgia Tech pass-rusher Keion White.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select EDGE Keion White with the 46th overall pick. White is a versatile OLB/DE who can rush from multiple alignments. Strong, long with powerful hands. Pats type of guy.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Keion White is an interesting fit for the Patriots defensive front, a powerful and athletic player who could change the dynamic up front for the defensive line. Likely an early-down end, White can slide inside on passing downs and provide some push. We'll see how Bill Belichick employs him and how quickly he develops at a position of long-term need.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: I'm a little disappointed in this selection because I felt there were a couple of offensive options to choose from particularly with tight ends Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft. White has the size to set the edge in the running game but I don't see much explosion as a pass rusher.
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The #Patriots have selected Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White at No. 46, adding more defensive firepower. They barely waited to make this pick.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Keion White is very, very athletic. He had 7.5 sacks last season for Georgia Tech. He's a 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge rusher
Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: Keion White. The Patriots keep pounding the defense
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Keion White is a 6-5, 281-pound DL with athleticism and length. 34-inch arms, 4.79 40-yard dash.
Mike Giardi: Rock solid edge setter. Very athletic. Definitely can move inside in passing situations. 6'5" and about 285 lbs. #Patriots
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots use pick 46 on Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White. White started his college career at Old Dominion before finishing at Georgia Tech. Had 7.5 sacks this past season and was a Senior Bowl participant.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Keion White is a freak height-weight-speed athlete on the edge. Massive guy who can kick inside on third down. He was our edge fit after talking to @ninko50 on Next Pats about the importance of intelligence and versatility in Bill Belichick's defense.
Zack Cox, NESN: The Patriots used their top Day 2 pick on a big, versatile, athletic edge rusher.
Round 3, Pick 76: Marte Mapu, LB - Sacramento St.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: The Patriots like to find versatile players in the middle rounds and Mapu has the ability to contribute at safety, linebacker and on special teams.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The Patriots made a somewhat surprising selection with linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round. Mapu had a terrific Senior Bowl week that put him squarely on the NFL radar. He has intriguing playmaking traits that offer some optimism. But we'll need to see if it translates to this level.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Mapu was under my radar but appears to be a small school player with big potential as a hybrid safety linebacker with the downhill ability and athleticism to make a difference in the box if he can make the jump to the NFL.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: With the 76th pick, the Patriots select LB/S Marte Mapu out of Sacramento State. He was considered a surprise to not receive a combine invite and played well at the Senior Bowl. A versatile piece added to the defense.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft. The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker.
Ian Rapoport, NFL.com: The #Patriots select the first non-Combine invitee at No. 76: Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu. An athletic hybrid type, took like 50 (roughly) visits.
Mike Giardi: Marte Mapu to the #Patriots. Interesting player.
Doug Kyed, AtoZSports: Sacramento State S/LB Marte Mapu for the Patriots at 76 overall. He visited the Patriots this spring.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Patriots take their third defensive player in a row. Marte Mapu is from Sacramento State. He had 76 tackles with two interceptions and blocked a field goal last year.
Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots select 6-3, 217 pound Marte Mapu from Sacramento State. Kind of a hybrid LB/S with looong arms. Feels like possible Dugger insurance as the Patriots safety enters the final year of his rookie deal. Will likely be blocked out this year because of safety depth.