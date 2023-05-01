Film Review: Patriots First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez Has the Makings of a Shutdown Corner

Gonzalez's elite athleticism and silky smooth on-field movements made him a first-round talent. But it's the fact that he's well-versed in man coverage, spot-drop zone schemes, and more complex match zones from the Saban family of tricks that made him a slam-dunk CB1.

Before you say it's revisionist history, I was bullish on Gonzalez well before he became a Patriot. He was my highest-graded corner in this class, my top-ranked prospect for the Patriots on my big board, and almost every national draft expert had him as a top-ten talent in the class.

While avoiding unfair expectations, Gonzalez has the physical and mental makeup to become the next lockdown corner in Foxboro like Law, Revis, Talib, and Gilmore before him.

Let's get to the fun stuff and break down New England's first-round pick:

Man Coverage

The Patriots are among the league leaders in man coverage rate. According to NextGen Stats, New England ranked sixth in man coverage rate in the 2022 season. That's down a tick from years past under Belichick, but at its roots, the Pats will always play their fair share of man.

Gonzalez enters the NFL with experience playing in both press and off-man coverages, flashing the fluidity and speed to mirror receivers at all three levels. The Pats first-rounder also uses an effective two-hand jam and 32-inch arms (70th percentile), making him a natural fit for the Patriots man coverage schemes on the boundary.