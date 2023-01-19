Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Earlier this week the team reportedly interviewed a number of candidates, including Bill Belichick's first draft pick with the Patriots, Adrian Klemm, who is currently as assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach with Oregon, Cardinals wide receivers coach and former Patriots receiver Shawn Jefferson, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, as well as current Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

With five candidates now having completed interviews and a number of newly opened offensive coordinator positions around the league, the Patriots could make a move sooner than later to secure and round out their coaching staff. While the team released a statement last week that a new OC would be hired, how many actual offensive coaches the Patriots are looking to hire remains to be seen.

O'Brien turned his Patriots experience into a successful stint at Penn State, going 15-9 in two seasons before going back to the NFL as head coach of the Houston Texans. O'Brien went 54-52 with Houston, coaching the Texans from 2013-2020. His arrival at Alabama in early 2021 gave him a brief window of crossing paths with Mac Jones, with a report from NFL Network's Mike Giardi that Mac was a key part in getting O'Brien familiar with the Crimson Tide's attack.