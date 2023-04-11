NFL Notes: Welker leads list of nominees for Patriots Hall

Interestingly, there weren't many strong rebuttals of the story in the days following the initial post. Even Belichick's close confidant Mike Lombardi didn't offer a strong denial when doing his best to shoot down the report.

"I know he's not shopping Mac, but I'm not saying that Florio's report is completely wrong," Lombardi said on his GM Shuffle podcast. "Because I wouldn't be surprised if [Texans GM] Nick [Caserio] or some other team called him up because they're reading all the [expletive] in the paper. But that's not shopping.

"Did the Texans call Bill and say, 'Are you going to move Mac?' and he said, 'What do you offer?' Because every player is available, right? But not every player is being shopped. So, the idea that he's shopping Mac is against everything he would do. First of all, he's the most secretive person in the league. He's not going to tell you anything he's doing. Even some people in the organization don't know. But if somebody comes to him and says, 'I'll give you a 1 for Mac.' I mean, OK, does that mean he's shopping him? No, that just means somebody asked the question.

"I'll say correctly, he's not being shopped. The report's erroneous. ... Belichick is way smarter than I am. He's not saying, 'Hey, I'm going to trade Mac Jones.' He knows the repercussions of it. But now can he stop somebody from asking? Of course not."

On one hand Lombardi says Jones was not shopped. On the other he seems to fall back on semantics in his reasoning, saying others may have called to check on Jones' availability and Belichick was simply doing his due diligence by listening. He says, "every player is available, right?" I'm not sure that is true for teams who are sold on their quarterbacks around the league. How many calls you think the Jaguars fielded this offseason wondering about Trevor Lawrence's potential availability?

To suggest any potential trade talks involving Jones would simply be part of everyday business is disingenuous at best. Belichick himself has been unwilling to declare Jones as his starter, which is in stark contrast to how he was speaking about Jones last offseason when he was raving about his young quarterback's progress.