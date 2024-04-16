NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

That includes Caleb Williams, the presumptive first overall pick, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Harbaugh has repeatedly told everyone that McCarthy is the best, and since he began making those statements his former quarterback has risen sharply in the rankings.

McCarthy is reportedly in town for an official pre-draft visit with the Patriots, and many believe he's a legitimate option for New England with the No. 3 pick. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo already met with Maye and Daniels, and a recent report indicated that Wolf is leaning strongly toward McCarthy as his preferred passer.

It's not an entirely uncommon phenomenon when it comes to quarterbacks in the draft. Players often make meteoric rises during the pre-draft process, enhancing their status with strong pro day workouts, interviews and intangibles. Mac Jones was considered a second-round pick when his season ended with a national championship, and by the time the draft rolled around some thought San Francisco would take him at No. 3 before he ultimately fell to the Patriots at 15.

So, moving up the board without playing games is not all that rare. But in McCarthy's case there may be more than a little smoke screen involved – and it may start with Harbaugh.

The Chargers are set to pick fifth, and with Justin Herbert already in place they are one of the few teams picking in the top 10 with absolutely no need at quarterback. The top three teams – Chicago, Washington and New England – all would appear poised to select one, leaving Arizona at 4 as the lone team standing between Harbaugh and the Chargers ability to pick the best position player in the draft.

Could it be possible that Harbaugh has pumped up McCarthy so much as a way to entice someone into taking him so he could then grab Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or whichever prospect he deems as the best? If the Commanders or Patriots take McCarthy, it could add extra incentive for a team to trade up with the Cardinals to pick one of the other quarterbacks. Or the buzz could lead to a trade to get McCarthy himself if he were available at 4.

Either way, McCarthy's sudden potential burst into the top five doesn't smell right, and my feeling is the Patriots are still more interested in Daniels and Maye and one of those two will ultimately be the pick at 3.

Ripple effect

The Eagles made some news on Monday when they announced an extension for wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Eagles were set to pick up Smith's fifth-year option but instead gave him three additional years worth up to $75 million, which will keep the former Alabama star in Philly.