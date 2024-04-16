 Skip to main content
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 11 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 16 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Patriots Unfiltered: Veteran Jersey Numbers, Updated Mocks and Best Draft Fits

Patriots Catch-22: Defensive Positional Draft Rankings, Maye/Daniels Film Review, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

After finishing the season as a second-round prospect, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has rocketed up the draft board thanks to some praise from his college coach Jim Harbaugh.

Apr 16, 2024 at 09:48 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy signals in the second half of an NCAA college football game.
AP Photo by Paul Sancya
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy signals in the second half of an NCAA college football game.

Ever since the end of the college football season there have been three quarterbacks bunched together at the top of most of the ratings. Ever since Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, a fourth has been added to the list.

Those two facts may not necessarily be mutually exclusive.

Harbaugh has been vocal with his views on J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback who was at the helm when his Wolverines captured the national title with a convincing win over Washington. Shortly after the game, Harbaugh told the media that McCarthy was the best quarterback in the draft and that he believes he will enjoy the best career of any of the deep crop of passers entering the league.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and head coach Jim Harbaugh talk in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana.
AP Photo by Paul Sancya
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and head coach Jim Harbaugh talk in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana.

That includes Caleb Williams, the presumptive first overall pick, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Harbaugh has repeatedly told everyone that McCarthy is the best, and since he began making those statements his former quarterback has risen sharply in the rankings.

McCarthy is reportedly in town for an official pre-draft visit with the Patriots, and many believe he's a legitimate option for New England with the No. 3 pick. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo already met with Maye and Daniels, and a recent report indicated that Wolf is leaning strongly toward McCarthy as his preferred passer.

It's not an entirely uncommon phenomenon when it comes to quarterbacks in the draft. Players often make meteoric rises during the pre-draft process, enhancing their status with strong pro day workouts, interviews and intangibles. Mac Jones was considered a second-round pick when his season ended with a national championship, and by the time the draft rolled around some thought San Francisco would take him at No. 3 before he ultimately fell to the Patriots at 15.

So, moving up the board without playing games is not all that rare. But in McCarthy's case there may be more than a little smoke screen involved – and it may start with Harbaugh.

The Chargers are set to pick fifth, and with Justin Herbert already in place they are one of the few teams picking in the top 10 with absolutely no need at quarterback. The top three teams – Chicago, Washington and New England – all would appear poised to select one, leaving Arizona at 4 as the lone team standing between Harbaugh and the Chargers ability to pick the best position player in the draft.

Could it be possible that Harbaugh has pumped up McCarthy so much as a way to entice someone into taking him so he could then grab Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or whichever prospect he deems as the best? If the Commanders or Patriots take McCarthy, it could add extra incentive for a team to trade up with the Cardinals to pick one of the other quarterbacks. Or the buzz could lead to a trade to get McCarthy himself if he were available at 4.

Either way, McCarthy's sudden potential burst into the top five doesn't smell right, and my feeling is the Patriots are still more interested in Daniels and Maye and one of those two will ultimately be the pick at 3.

Ripple effect

The Eagles made some news on Monday when they announced an extension for wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Eagles were set to pick up Smith's fifth-year option but instead gave him three additional years worth up to $75 million, which will keep the former Alabama star in Philly.

The move illustrates a point when it comes to projecting free agency, particularly among the more talented players such as Smith. The Patriots are obviously looking for wide receivers and some have pointed to the potential boatload that could be available in free agency next season. But the reality is most of the top targets, like Smith, will wind up either being extended or dealt.

