Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

I think he's one player who the discussion has devolved around and now he's a hot button topic when, in my view, he's a really intriguing player who should be picked in the late first to early second. Now, through the lens of a top-10 pick, McCarthy doesn't make a lot of sense to me unless you feel really good about how you're projecting his development. Certainly getting a year to learn and develop would be a must. Through the lens of going at the end of the first to a good team that might have an aging quarterback, I love the pick. Going third overall to a Patriots team that needs him to do some "wow" stuff asap, I don't love it.

So what's a realistic win goal for the 2024 season? Defense didn't lose too much and we resigned our core players. Are we realistically competent QB play a LT and an X away from a .500 season assuming good health?

Matt Peterson

Add in a fourth-place finish schedule as well and I'd say seven wins is realistic if the team comes together and especially finds some competence on offense. The defense should keep them in just about every game and I'd expect they'll also produce more takeaways than they did last year. That should be worth a win or two on its own. Even just projecting Brissett as the starter should add another win to last year's dreadful total, so that gets us into the 6-7 range. The wild card is the offense overall, and that could raise that total closer to 8 or drop it closer to 5 unless it comes together in a way that it never did last season. The hope is that it seems like everything is starting to come together at the end of the season and even if they miss the playoffs there's a feeling that good things are brewing in New England.

A lot has been written about Bill Belichick's failures in the draft. But if you look at it, he really was very good at it. During his tenure, the average draft position was around 31. His only picks in the top 10 during that time were successes (Seymour (HOF) at 6 and Mayo at 10. His other notable first picks - Vince Wilfork @ 21. Logan Mankins @ 32. Patrick Chung @ 34. Devin McCourty @ 27. Chandler Jones @ 21.

That makes it a .291 average of drafting an impact player with the first pick. I think that is a pretty good average. Especially considering where they picked. If you compare that to HOFs picked in first round (95) in the history of the NFL over 100 years - NFL draft - 87 years. Bill actually performed well.

Stephen Libby

There's no question that over Bill Belichick's 24 seasons of drafting for the Patriots he had some epic, Hall of Fame hits. Some of those picks, like in 2010-2012 were incredibly timely, as that three-year core selected in that range set the table for a run of four trips to the Super Bowl in five years with three titles. The unfortunate issue was that there wasn't another three-year draft window in 2017-2019 to restock the shelves, especially on offense. Whereas the '09-'12 range produced future stars like Chung, Edelman, McCourty, Gronk, Hightower, and Chandler Jones, there were no such players found in the late 2010s and thus, the talent level around those aging players began to fall off. Maybe it's oversimplification, but failing to find and develop stars in those drafts was why things began to decline, and then when Brady left they were left with an average-at-best offense from 2020-2023 that couldn't compete with the best teams. Hence, this team needs to find offensive stars again to really get this thing turned around.

There has been a lot of discussion lately about the pros and cons of sitting a rookie quarterback for his first year or if going with the other option of throwing him in at the deep end and finding out just how strong a swimmer he can be is the correct path to go down. I have always seen the benefits in both these options but I strongly believe that these kind of decisions are always based on so many variable factors about the young athlete that require a lot of equating before any decision is made for him and if the people in control of his destiny don't do their addition right they will destroy his chances of ever succeeding at what he is probably more than capable of doing. What's your view on this polarizing question Mike and do you believe that it is okay to allow someone time to grow in the NFL?

Marc Saez

I think some time to sit is okay, but players are too good and need experience, so I would not sit a third-overall pick more than half a season. We had a good discussion of "breaking quarterbacks" on Patriots Unfiltered last week. I don't really believe that quarterbacks are easily broken if everything isn't perfect around them and they don't get to ease their way into things. The great ones will find a way. The ones that aren't destined for NFL careers will not. I put it on the player not the surrounding circumstances. Certainly, some situations are better than others but if you can play you can play, whether you're on al all-star team or you've got to make something happen out of nothing. So if Maye or Daniels is the pick at third overall, I hope we're seeing them play by November unless Jacoby Brissett has the team on an absolute heater.

I understand the need to draft a tackle, but what are the chances the Patriots sign any of the free agents tackles that are still available? Who do you think would be worth bringing in and possibly signing to a prove it type of contract? Becton, Leno, Dillard???

Jesse Hurkes

I think at this point they'll just wait and see what they get in the draft before moving on to those options. Despite their lack of high-end talent, the tackle group runs seven players deep on the roster right now, including Michael Onwenu. I do think there's an element of the team wanting to get a look at Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lower and Tyrone Wheatley before they begin to overextend on the veteran free agent market.