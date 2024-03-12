NFL Notes: Unfortunately, it was time for Mac to go

The Patriots did not do much to help the development of Mac Jones over the past two seasons.

Mac Jones did not play well or handle things properly over the past two seasons.

Both things can be true. And that can be the case without the issue turning into a raging debate over who was more at fault for Jones' demise in New England.

The Patriots and Jones parted ways just before the new league year is set to kick off March 13. According to ESPN, New England sent the embattled quarterback to Jacksonville in exchange for a sixth-round pick. In the end, the resolution of the situation seems just about right: The Patriots allowed Jones the opportunity to resurrect his career elsewhere as they prepare to begin a new era in Foxboro.

Jones deserves the chance to move away from what had become a toxic environment for all involved. Bill Belichick's decision to follow up a promising rookie season by putting a lifetime defensive coach, Matt Patricia, in charge of the offense was the beginning of the end. Animosity began during that offseason and carried into the 2022 campaign, and the lack of production on offense only made the situation worse. By the time Bill O'Brien arrived to try to salvage things, the damage had been done and the offense sunk to even lower depths.

On the surface, Belichick's odd choice of Patricia as offensive coordinator is certainly worth criticism – and he received plenty of it both as it happened and since. But Jones also never gave the unconventional set up a chance, immediately fought back against it and subsequently alienated members of the team and coaching staff along the way.

The lasting image of that 2022 season would have to include an exasperated Jones throwing his hands up in disgust multiple times – seemingly letting the world know how much he disagreed with various coaching decisions.

Those outbursts, coupled with increasingly sinking performances, caused Jones to lose confidence among his teammates and at that point it seemed to be a matter of time. When O'Brien arrived last offseason, there was some optimism that things would improve. But Jones' malaise continued, culminating with back-to-back benchings in Germany against Indy and at the Giants in November.