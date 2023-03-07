NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

The Patriots could be a possible destination should Ossenfort and the Cardinals decide to move on. Hopkins also has a no-trade clause, so he might have some teams in mind. Hopkins could garner at least a second-round pick in return, and given New England's bevy of selections that might make sense as the offense works to bring more options to the table for Mac Jones.

Houston's Brandin Cooks also figures to be on the move, which would give the Patriots another option in the wide receiver trade market, and various reports indicate that the Rams gave veteran receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade as well. So, while the free agent crop of receivers is underwhelming, there may be plenty of options on the trade market.

QB questions

The first quarterback domino fell into place on Monday when the Saints agreed to a four-year contract with Derek Carr, allowing the former Raiders signal caller to find a home before the official start of free agency. Carr was available because the Raiders cut ties with him two weeks ago when they failed to work out a trade and released him instead.

Shortly thereafter, the Seahawks re-upped with their quarterback, Geno Smith, signing him to a three-year, $105 million deal.

Now the fallout begins. The Jets were in on Carr, who met with both New York and Carolina as well as New Orleans in Indy. New York is badly in need of an upgrade at quarterback with a solid defense and talented weapons already in place on offense, but it won't be Carr. Now the Jets have to decide if they want to continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers, who is mulling his future in Green Bay, or opt for another option. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be available at the start of free agency and would be a solid alternative – if he can stay healthy. But he is likely to have multiple suitors with the Panthers, Bucs, Colts, Titans, Texans, Raiders and Commanders (and likely others as well) all potentially in need of a new quarterback.

Some of these teams will be in position to draft one but many won't, and Garoppolo could be the best option available depending on what Rodgers decides. Of course, Lamar Jackson's situation in Baltimore will be fascinating to monitor as the sides continue working toward a new deal. If the Ravens use the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, it will be interesting to see if he eventually becomes available via trade.

As has been the case in recent years, the quarterback movement has once again become the top priority of the offseason.