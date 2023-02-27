Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

"I chose dentistry because I wanted a career in healthcare where I could do something different each day," Adzenyah explained. "Or rather, something different each hour of the day. I really liked that as a dentist, I'm able to see my patients at least once every six months and I can foster a meaningful relationship with them throughout the course of their lifetime. I love how I'm able to combine my love for math and science with my love for art. Not a lot of people know this, but there are many systemic diseases that actually have a direct correlation to oral health, and so by educating my patients on the importance of oral hygiene, I can help to alleviate health disparities in my surrounding communities."