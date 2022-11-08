NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami – Naysayers continue to point toward Mike McDaniel's schemes and the bevy of playmakers at his disposal, but there's one major problem with that: The Dolphins looked inept offensively during the games he missed due to a concussion. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater has enjoyed success in the league, but when he filled in he couldn't approach the production Tagovailoa has enjoyed. He leads the league in passer rating (115.9), touchdown percentage and average yard per attempt and has 15 touchdowns against three picks while completing 70 percent of his passes. Maybe it's the scheme and weapons, but things didn't look anywhere near as smooth with Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.