Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts 

When the initial read came open, Mac hit a promising seam dart to Hunter Henry when the Pats got a cover three call against a two-vertical side that left Henry open between the zones.

The Patriots season is not going anywhere unless Jones starts seeing the whole field again.

4. Kendrick Bourne 'Disrespectful' for Colts Defense to Bracket Rhamondre Stevenson

After speaking to the Pats wideouts about the offense's struggles after the game, Kendrick Bourne pointed out to Patriots.com that the Colts defense was bracketing running back Rhamondre Stevenson on third down. On the one hand, that shows how Stevenson has grown into a threat in the passing game. But Bourne also felt like New England's receivers need to step up.

"They were kind of doubling Rhamondre today. Doubling the back instead of doubling one of us. It just shows they don't respect us in a sense. Nothing to the coaches or anything, but just that's their scouting report. What they watch is what they see. They're playing what our strength is, and Rhamondre has been balling," Bourne said after the game.

The obvious answer is for the Patriots to take advantage of that strategy by winning one-on-one matchups on the outside, right? Well, it's not always that easy, as Bourne explained.

"It's not that easy. The protection has to be right. He [Mac Jones] has to be able to see it. Sometimes, the defense can rotate away, and he goes the other way. It gets confusing sometimes. Sometimes I might be open, Kobi [Jakobi Meyers] might be open, but the read just didn't get there. There are so many scenarios."

Football is the ultimate team sport, and the issues with the Patriots passing attack right now stem from all the pieces coming together: timing, reads, pass protection, and receivers getting open. They have enough talent to figure this out, but they still have a long way to go offensively.

5. Patriots Offensive Play-Calling Struggles Out of the Gate vs. Colts

After finding success with a fast-paced shotgun passing plan last week, the Patriots coaching staff put the quarterback under center on 17 of their first 23 plays. They then ran the ball on early downs into the teeth of a stingy Colts run defense and finally called a tight end screen to Jonnu Smith that gained 24 yards, which is what they were setting up the whole first quarter. They got into the shotgun more as the game wore on, and it's possible that they didn't want to empty the bag against a team they knew couldn't score. But there are too many repeat plays (Shaq Leonard was supposedly calling them out), a lack of imagination in scoring territory, and not enough of what the quarterback is comfortable with running. Three run-pass options (RPO) based on our live charting – not nearly enough.

6. Patriots Shuffle Offensive Line With Isaiah Wynn at Left Guard, Yodny Cajuste at Right Tackle

Although it's never one thing, the lion's share of the dysfunction offensively from an execution standpoint starts in the trenches. The Pats offensive line is searching for a combination that works and has now reversed course on a four-plus year developmental track for Isaiah Wynn. Many draft pundits thought Wynn's body type was better suited for guard, but the Pats have stayed the course with him at tackle until now.

On Sunday, New England's primary five had Wynn at left guard and third-year OT Yodny Cajuste at right tackle. Based on our live viewing, Wynn was not much better at guard, with a sack allowed, hold, QB hit, and two stuffed runs. Cajuste was shaky early but seemed to settle in and had a highlight-reel block on Smith's screen.

The absence of David Andrews over the last two games has negatively impacted rookie Cole Strange in a big way. Andrews's eventual return should stabilize the interior. Hopefully, they found something with Cajuste at right tackle. The skill players are better than the current production, especially at running back.

7. Colts Rush Offense Lets Pats Run Defense Off the Hook With Rudimentary Play-Calling

Although he has some mobility, the Colts never tested the Patriots option run defense. There were a few zone reads in there, but most of the running plays by Indy were traditional runs without an option or QB element. When the Pats face a simple rush offense, they have zero issues stopping the run, and Sunday was another indication of that: 3.5 yards per rush, 11% success rate, and a stingy -0.25 EPA per play. If you want to run the ball on the Patriots, you better have some wrinkles in there.