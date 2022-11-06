Official website of the New England Patriots

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Folk connects on a second 40+ yard FG to extend Pats' lead

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG opens scoring in Colts-Patriots

Jonnu Smith has wealth of open space on 24-yard catch and run

Ja'Whaun Bentley knifes through the Colts' OL for Pats' third sack of Ehlinger

Judon's second sack of Ehlinger is a mirror image of his first

Matthew Judon outmaneuvers Colts' OL for drive-opening sack of Ehlinger

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

Although the Patriots are down several key contributors, Kyle Dugger returns after a one-game absence. 

Nov 06, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Evan Lazar

The Patriots roster is feeling the attrition of the NFL season at the unofficial halfway point, with several key contributors inactive against the Colts for Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Earlier this week, the team ruled out starting center David Andrews (concussion), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve due to a head injury.

Along with the pre-determined inactives, the Patriots will also be down running back Damien Harris (illness) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee). Rounding out the inactive list are healthy scratches in RB Kevin Harris, DB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe, and DT Sam Roberts.

With Harris inactive, the Pats are dressing three running backs as recent 53-man roster addition J.J. Taylor and rookie Pierre Strong are active behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Taylor could factor in as a spell-back on early downs to run the football between the tackles, while Strong will likely maintain his special teams role covering kicks and serve as an emergency running back.

After ruling out Andrews and placing Cannon on injured reserve due to concussions, the Pats starting five along the offensive line is likely as follows: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C James Ferentz, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Isaiah Wynn. With Wynn's struggles this season, he could have a short leash, opening the door for third-year OT Yodny Cajuste.

As for the defensive line without Barmore and a run defense that will be tested despite the Colts ruling All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, the Patriots will likely lean on a similar rotation as we saw last week in New York. New England could feature its jumbo three-man line with Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis, and Lawrence Guy, while Deatrich Wise plays a significant role on second and third down.

The good news for the Patriots is that impact safety Kyle Dugger will return to the lineup after a one-week absence due to an ankle injury. Dugger last played in New England's loss to the Bears in Week 7. His return is massive for a Pats run defense that will need to contain a mobile quarterback and designed run element with second-year QB Sam Ehlinger starting for Indy.

New England will also have practice squad elevation Lynn Bowden Jr. active for Sunday's game. Bowden is an intriguing hybrid receiver and running back with big-play ability as a ball carrier. With the Pats expanding their run-pass option package, Bowden could get an opportunity to carry the football on screens and jet sweeps.

The Patriots host the Colts with kickoff at 1 pm ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a one-handed touchdown catch to put the Pats up double-digits against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones blocks a punt and is recovered by Brenden Schooler against the Indianapolis Colts.

Folk connects on a second 40+ yard FG to extend Pats' lead

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk connects on a second 40-plus yard field goal to extend the Pats' lead to six over the Indianapolis Colts.

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG opens scoring in Colts-Patriots

Kicker Nick Folk's drills a 49-yard field goal to open the scoring between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

Jonnu Smith has wealth of open space on 24-yard catch and run

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith takes a screen pass and has wealth of open space on a 24-yard catch and run.

Ja'Whaun Bentley knifes through the Colts' OL for Pats' third sack of Ehlinger

New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley knifes through the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line for the Patriots' third sack of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

