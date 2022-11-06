Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Nov 06 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Folk connects on a second 40+ yard FG to extend Pats' lead

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG opens scoring in Colts-Patriots

Jonnu Smith has wealth of open space on 24-yard catch and run

Ja'Whaun Bentley knifes through the Colts' OL for Pats' third sack of Ehlinger

Judon's second sack of Ehlinger is a mirror image of his first

Matthew Judon outmaneuvers Colts' OL for drive-opening sack of Ehlinger

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Nov 06, 2022 at 04:18 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Download Gamebook [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Bears Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Steelers Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Can't-Miss Play: Jonathan Jones snags late pick-six TD vs. Ehlinger via dropped pass

A pass from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger caroms off his receivers fingertips and is snagged by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones who runs it back for a late game pick-six touchdown.

Ehlinger's razzle-dazzle scramble ends with sack by two Patriots

A razzle-dazzle scramble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger ends in a sack by two New England Patriots defenders.

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones zips a 29-yard dart to tight end Hunter Henry.

Meyer's 17-yard sliding catch is a sight to behold

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyer's 17-yard sliding catch is a sight to behold.

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a one-handed touchdown catch to put the Pats up double-digits against the Indianapolis Colts.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising