4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Sack party starts suffocating defensive effort

It was a grind for both offenses at the start of the game with each team trading three punts in the first quarter. The Patriots defense got the sack party started on third down, with Matthew Judon coming up with two early sacks and Ja'Whaun Bentley chipping in one of his own, as New England held Indy's offense in check with -2 yards of offense through the first frame.

Daniel Ekuale would get in on the action later in the first half, while Josh Uche would heat up and log three sacks of his own as the Patriots defense dominated on third down, not allowing an official conversion (0-14) on the day.

The pressure would mount a bit in the third quarter after a Jakobi Meyers fumble set up the Colts inside Patriots territory but once again the sack masters would come through with Judon picking up his third of the contest to hold Indy to a field goal.

New England would come up with back-to-back stops on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 as the game moved into the fourth quarter. That closed the door on any Colts comeback attempt. Jonathan Jones' pick-six would close things out with an exclamation point.