Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Folk connects on a second 40+ yard FG to extend Pats' lead

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG opens scoring in Colts-Patriots

Jonnu Smith has wealth of open space on 24-yard catch and run

Ja'Whaun Bentley knifes through the Colts' OL for Pats' third sack of Ehlinger

Judon's second sack of Ehlinger is a mirror image of his first

Matthew Judon outmaneuvers Colts' OL for drive-opening sack of Ehlinger

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Christian Barmore Inactive for Patriots vs. Colts on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Nov 06, 2022 at 06:39 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

pdc-article-judon-DS
Photo by David Silverman

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots tie Green Bay for the third-most wins since 1960.
  • Game time temperature of 75 degrees is the warmest November home game in Belichick era.
  • Patriots defense limits Indianapolis to 0-14 on third down.
  • Patriots block punt for first time since 2019.
  • Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era.
  • Patriots have second game ever with two players with three sacks.
  • Matthew Judon reaches 10-plus sacks with second three-sack game of career and third multi-sack game of the 2022 season.
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson has first career receiving touchdown.
  • Josh Uche has first career three sack game.

PATRIOTS MOVE PAST GREEN BAY IN TOTAL WINS SINCE 1960

The Patriots moved past Green Bay to take third place for most overall wins since 1960 with 571.

WARMEST NOVEMBER HOME GAME IN THE BILL BELICHICK ERA

The game time temperature at kickoff was 75 degrees, the warmest game in November in the Bill Belichick era. The Patriots have had three other home games in November or later in the 60s - Nov. 25, 2002 vs. New Orleans (62 degrees), Nov. 8, 2009 vs. Miami (65 degrees) and Nov. 11, 2012 vs. Buffalo (60 degrees).

INDIANAPOLIS SHUTOUT ON THIRD DOWNS

The Patriots defense forced Indianapolis to go 0-for-14 on third down. Since 1991, the Patriots are the third team to hold an opponent to 0-for-14 or more on third down in a game. The New York Jets held the Arizona Cardinals to 0-for-15 on third down on Dec. 2, 2012 and the Jets held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 0-for-14 on third down on Dec. 13, 2009. Since 1991, the Patriots twice held a team to 0-for-12 on third down – Dec. 31, 2017 vs. the New York Jets and Sept. 22, 2019 vs. the New York Jets.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE GENERATES SEASON-HIGH NINE SACKS; TIED FOR THE MOST UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots defense generated a season-high nine sacks, tied for the most under Bill Belichick. It is also tied for the second-most sacks in team history.

PATRIOTS HAVE SECOND GAME WITH TWO PLAYERS EACH RECORDING THREE SACKS

LB Matthew Judon and LB Josh Uche each recorded three sacks. It is the second time in team history that the Patriots have had two players reach three sacks in a game. Don Blackmon and Andre Tippett each had a three-sack game on Sept. 9, 1985 vs. Green Bay. Judon and Uche are the first Patriots players with three sacks in a game since Chandler Jones had three sacks at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HELD INDIANAPOLIS TO JUST 121 TOTAL YARDS OVERALL

The Patriots defense held Indianapolis to just 64 total first half yards, including just 19 yards in their first six drives. Overall, Indianapolis had just 121 total yards, the lowest total since the Patriots held the Jets to 105 total yards on Sept. 22, 2019.

PATRIOTS ON PACE FOR 60 SACKS

New England now has 32 sacks and is on pace to finish the season with 60 sacks. The Patriots have finished with 40 sacks 11 times under Head Coach Bill Belichick. Since 1970, the Patriots highest single-season sack total is 58 in 1977.

PATRIOTS HAVE SECOND PICK-SIX OF THE SEASON

CB Jonathan Jones returned a fourth quarter interception 17 yards for a touchdown. It is the second time in 2022 that the Patriots returned an interception for a touchdown. DB Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at Green Bay on Oct. 2.

