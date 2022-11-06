Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

JUDON HAS SECOND CAREER THREE-SACK GAME AND THIRD MULTI-SACK GAME OF THE 2022 SEASON

LB Matthew Judon had his second career three-sack game and his third multi-sack game of the 2022 season with sacks of 3 and 8 yards in the first quarter and a 9-yard sack in the third quarter. It is his 11th multi-sack game of his career, including his fifth with the Patriots. The Patriots record for most two-sack games in a season is six by Andre Tippett in 1984.

JUDON BECOMES FIRST PATRIOT WITH DOUBLE DIGIT SACKS IN BACK-TO-BACK YEARS IN BELICHICK ERA

Judon increased his 2022 sack total to 11 ½ sacks, becoming the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back seasons with double digit sack totals. He finished with a career-high 12 ½ sacks in 2021. He is the first to do so during the Bill Belichick era. Judon joins Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11 1/2 in 1978 and 10 1/2 in 1979). Judon joins Tippett (3), McGee (3), Veris (2) and Chandler Jones (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total in a season.

RB RHAMONDRE SETEVENSON RECORDS FIRST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had his first career touchdown reception on a 3-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter.

JOSH UCHE HAS CAREER-HIGH THREE SACKS

LB Josh Uche registered a career-high three sacks after dropping Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger for a 2-yard loss and an 8-yard loss in the second quarter and a 1-yard sack in the third quarter. It is his second career game with at least two sacks. He had his first two-sack game after registering two fourth quarter sacks at the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2021.

JONATHAN JONES SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

CB Jonathan Jones picked off a pass from Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger in the fourth quarter and returned it 17 yards for his first career touchdown.

JONATHAN JONES BLOCK PARTY

CB Jonathan Jones blocked a punt in the second quarter and rookie DB Brenden Schooler recovered at the Indianapolis 6-yard line to help set up a Patriots touchdown. It was the first blocked punt for New England since Nate Ebner blocked a punt vs. Kansas City on Dec. 8, 2019.

Jones is the first NFL player to have a blocked punt and an interception returned for a touchdown in the same game since Patrick Chung accomplished the feat for New England on Oct. 4, 2010 at Miami.

DEATRICH WISE SETS CAREER-HIGH IN SACKS

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. combined with LB Jahlani Tavia on a 15-yard sack in the fourth quarter. Wise now has a career high 5 ½ sacks. He had 5 sacks as a rookie in 2017.

YODNY CAJUSTE MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON