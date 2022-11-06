Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots tie Green Bay for the third-most wins since 1960.
- Game time temperature of 75 degrees is the warmest November home game in Belichick era.
- Patriots defense limits Indianapolis to 0-14 on third down.
- Patriots block punt for first time since 2019.
- Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era.
- Patriots have second game ever with two players with three sacks.
- Matthew Judon reaches 10-plus sacks with second three-sack game of career and third multi-sack game of the 2022 season.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson has first career receiving touchdown.
- Josh Uche has first career three sack game.
PATRIOTS MOVE PAST GREEN BAY IN TOTAL WINS SINCE 1960
The Patriots moved past Green Bay to take third place for most overall wins since 1960 with 571.
WARMEST NOVEMBER HOME GAME IN THE BILL BELICHICK ERA
The game time temperature at kickoff was 75 degrees, the warmest game in November in the Bill Belichick era. The Patriots have had three other home games in November or later in the 60s - Nov. 25, 2002 vs. New Orleans (62 degrees), Nov. 8, 2009 vs. Miami (65 degrees) and Nov. 11, 2012 vs. Buffalo (60 degrees).
INDIANAPOLIS SHUTOUT ON THIRD DOWNS
The Patriots defense forced Indianapolis to go 0-for-14 on third down. Since 1991, the Patriots are the third team to hold an opponent to 0-for-14 or more on third down in a game. The New York Jets held the Arizona Cardinals to 0-for-15 on third down on Dec. 2, 2012 and the Jets held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 0-for-14 on third down on Dec. 13, 2009. Since 1991, the Patriots twice held a team to 0-for-12 on third down – Dec. 31, 2017 vs. the New York Jets and Sept. 22, 2019 vs. the New York Jets.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE GENERATES SEASON-HIGH NINE SACKS; TIED FOR THE MOST UNDER BELICHICK
The Patriots defense generated a season-high nine sacks, tied for the most under Bill Belichick. It is also tied for the second-most sacks in team history.
PATRIOTS HAVE SECOND GAME WITH TWO PLAYERS EACH RECORDING THREE SACKS
LB Matthew Judon and LB Josh Uche each recorded three sacks. It is the second time in team history that the Patriots have had two players reach three sacks in a game. Don Blackmon and Andre Tippett each had a three-sack game on Sept. 9, 1985 vs. Green Bay. Judon and Uche are the first Patriots players with three sacks in a game since Chandler Jones had three sacks at Buffalo on Sept. 20, 2015.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HELD INDIANAPOLIS TO JUST 121 TOTAL YARDS OVERALL
The Patriots defense held Indianapolis to just 64 total first half yards, including just 19 yards in their first six drives. Overall, Indianapolis had just 121 total yards, the lowest total since the Patriots held the Jets to 105 total yards on Sept. 22, 2019.
PATRIOTS ON PACE FOR 60 SACKS
New England now has 32 sacks and is on pace to finish the season with 60 sacks. The Patriots have finished with 40 sacks 11 times under Head Coach Bill Belichick. Since 1970, the Patriots highest single-season sack total is 58 in 1977.
PATRIOTS HAVE SECOND PICK-SIX OF THE SEASON
CB Jonathan Jones returned a fourth quarter interception 17 yards for a touchdown. It is the second time in 2022 that the Patriots returned an interception for a touchdown. DB Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at Green Bay on Oct. 2.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
JUDON HAS SECOND CAREER THREE-SACK GAME AND THIRD MULTI-SACK GAME OF THE 2022 SEASON
LB Matthew Judon had his second career three-sack game and his third multi-sack game of the 2022 season with sacks of 3 and 8 yards in the first quarter and a 9-yard sack in the third quarter. It is his 11th multi-sack game of his career, including his fifth with the Patriots. The Patriots record for most two-sack games in a season is six by Andre Tippett in 1984.
JUDON BECOMES FIRST PATRIOT WITH DOUBLE DIGIT SACKS IN BACK-TO-BACK YEARS IN BELICHICK ERA
Judon increased his 2022 sack total to 11 ½ sacks, becoming the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back seasons with double digit sack totals. He finished with a career-high 12 ½ sacks in 2021. He is the first to do so during the Bill Belichick era. Judon joins Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11 1/2 in 1978 and 10 1/2 in 1979). Judon joins Tippett (3), McGee (3), Veris (2) and Chandler Jones (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total in a season.
RB RHAMONDRE SETEVENSON RECORDS FIRST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN
RB Rhamondre Stevenson had his first career touchdown reception on a 3-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter.
JOSH UCHE HAS CAREER-HIGH THREE SACKS
LB Josh Uche registered a career-high three sacks after dropping Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger for a 2-yard loss and an 8-yard loss in the second quarter and a 1-yard sack in the third quarter. It is his second career game with at least two sacks. He had his first two-sack game after registering two fourth quarter sacks at the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2021.
JONATHAN JONES SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
CB Jonathan Jones picked off a pass from Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger in the fourth quarter and returned it 17 yards for his first career touchdown.
JONATHAN JONES BLOCK PARTY
CB Jonathan Jones blocked a punt in the second quarter and rookie DB Brenden Schooler recovered at the Indianapolis 6-yard line to help set up a Patriots touchdown. It was the first blocked punt for New England since Nate Ebner blocked a punt vs. Kansas City on Dec. 8, 2019.
Jones is the first NFL player to have a blocked punt and an interception returned for a touchdown in the same game since Patrick Chung accomplished the feat for New England on Oct. 4, 2010 at Miami.
DEATRICH WISE SETS CAREER-HIGH IN SACKS
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. combined with LB Jahlani Tavia on a 15-yard sack in the fourth quarter. Wise now has a career high 5 ½ sacks. He had 5 sacks as a rookie in 2017.
YODNY CAJUSTE MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON
OL Yodny Cajuste made his first start of the 2022 season when he was inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle. It marked his third career start overall. He started at right tackle at Houston (10/10/21) and vs. Dallas (10/1721).
LINEUP NOTES
- S Kyle Dugger returned to action after missing one game due to injury.
- DB Myles Bryant made his third career start and first of the 2022 season in the nickel defense.
- RB J.J. Taylor made his 2022 season debut after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
- OL Isaiah Wynn entered the game at left guard in the first quarter. He has made one career start at left guard vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020.
- OL James Ferentz made his second straight start at center for the injured David Andrews.
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr. was elevated to the active roster and made his debut in a New England uniform.