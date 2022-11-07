After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

There was plenty to like about the Patriots cruising to a 26-3 victory over the Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Bill Belichick's defense tied a franchise record with nine sacks and is now the NFL's top-ranked unit in expected points added (EPA) and fifth in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. On special teams, Cam Achord dialed up a perfectly timed punt rush to block a punt leading directly to a New England touchdown, reversing the script from a loss in Indy last season.

You'd like to say the Patriots are playing complimentary football with all three phases contributing to back-to-back wins to climb above .500 for the first time this season at 5-4.

Instead, the defense and special teams are propping up an offense searching for answers. As we know from years of experience as contenders, the Pats current offensive execution won't get it done against playoff-caliber opponents who will surely test the defense more than the last two opponents.

Heading into the bye week, finding things the offense can execute consistently and getting quarterback Mac Jones back on an upward trajectory is an absolute necessity.

The biggest thing holding the Patriots back is timing and being unsure of their strengths offensively. To execute a productive passing offense, it all needs to come together: the QB's reads, blocking, receivers getting open, and pressing the right buttons as a coaching staff.

Jones's statistical regression from league-average as a rookie to one of the least efficient passers in the NFL is a trickle-down effect. He did not get here on his own. The play-calling and designs need to improve, the offensive line situation is dire, receiver spacing and separation is inconsistent, and now Mac is playing poorly (27th out of 34 QBs in EPA per drop-back). Yes, both things can be true, the situation around the quarterback needs to improve and so does the quarterback.

In their win over the Jets in Week 8, the Pats found some success with Mac in the gun, up-tempo or no-huddle, empty formations, and run-pass options out of spread formation. So, naturally, against the Colts, Jones was under center on 17 of the Pats first 23 plays, and eight of the first 11 first-down calls were runs against a good run defense.

The coaching staff surely had sound reasoning for opening the game under center with a run-first approach on early downs. But until they can consistently execute a core group of plays, gone are the days of being a game-plan heavy offense that can morph week-to-week. By the time the Patriots get into their strengths, Jones's process is already impacted by a 38.5% pressure rate and a slow start to the point where Mac is out of sync.

Jones will never have elite physical tools like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, so winning with his brain and accuracy is critical to his long-term success in the NFL. Whether it's coaching, blocking, receiver separation, or the second-year QB himself, Mac's eyes were not consistently finding the open man on Sunday, while Pro Football Focus put three of Indianapolis's four sacks on the quarterback.

"It's all about where your eyes start, right, as a quarterback. What you're being told and where you're looking," Jones told Patriots.com following Sunday's win over the Colts.