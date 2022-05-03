Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue May 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren’t overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

May 03, 2022 at 09:57 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

cole-strange-with-krafts-20220429-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

Over the years the Patriots draft grades have looked a lot like those of a high school valedictorian headed for Harvard – nothing but straight A's across the board. Two-plus decades of dominance earned Bill Belichick the benefit of the doubt when it came time to assessing his work, and many of the national graders weren't about to question him.

This year has been different – much different. ESPN's Mel Kiper gave New England a gentleman's C – C+ actually – tying the Patriots with Dallas for his worst grade in the league. NFL.com's Chad Reuter also went with C+, ahead of only Indy who earned a C. Kiper's colleague Todd McShay, a local product who has traditionally been quite kind to his favorite team, called the draft "confusing."

Pro Football Focus was the most unkind, delivering a D – last in the league. The analytics site listed first-round pick Cole Strange 86th on their draft board and second-rounder Tyquan Thornton 192nd. Strange went 29th while the Patriots traded up four spots to grab Thornton at 50.

Much like many of those A's in past years, these grades won't mean much once the season gets underway. If Strange, Thornton, et al can play, no one is going to care if they should have been chosen later in the draft.

That's not say that the strategy doesn't bear watching. The Patriots decision to trade down from 21 to 29 was somewhat predictable, but tabbing Strange with the pick was not. Many experts felt the Chattanooga guard was a second- or third-round projection, and by sliding down eight spots the Patriots passed up the chance to add players at positions of need. Those included cornerback, linebacker and an edge player. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and linebackers Devin Lloyd of Utah and Quay Walker of Georgia were all available. Yet, Belichick made the move, sensing that Strange "wasn't going to be around much longer" and the Patriots made the pick.

Perhaps the coach is right. He's made a living out of being right for more than 20 years in Foxborough. But it's reasonable to suggest grabbing one of the aforementioned players would have made sense. If that meant Strange was gone by the time their next pick (54 overall) came around then so be it. Another guard could have been selected at some point – Luke Goedeke and Ed Ingram went 57 and 59 to Tampa Bay and Minnesota, respectively. Was Strange the only guard available that fit the Patriots needs?

Again, time will tell. But so, too, will it determine how the players that were passed over fare in the future. If McDuffie turns into a quality corner, a position the Patriots need as much as guard, then second-guessers will rightly wonder if the wrong decision was made.

Getting defensive

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones intercepts a pass at ASU
AP Photo by Rick Bowmer
Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones intercepts a pass at ASU

Related Links

The Patriots limped to the finish line in 2021, losing four of their final five games including the playoff loss in Buffalo that ended the season. Among those four defeats were two dismal defensive efforts against the Bills where New England was unable to force a single punt.

Due to those late-season struggles, many felt Belichick would work hard to add some speed and athleticism to the ranks to prevent a repeat in 2022. Then the first two rounds of the draft came and went without a single defensive player being chosen, waiting until Round 3 to take Houston cornerback/return man Marcus Jones. The Patriots added another cornerback in Jack Jones in the fourth round, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts in the sixth. Otherwise, it was all offense.

That left New England's defense with lots of question marks at all three levels.

But before we panic over the lack of apparent help on the defensive side of the ball, let's take a look at some of the options Belichick has on his current roster that he may have more faith in than we know. Specifically, there's a corps of young linebackers who are unproven who could very well be poised to step into significant roles in 2022.

Josh Uche, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Raekwon McMillan and Anfernee Jennings haven't played much – or in McMillan's case not at all – but it's time to see what they can do. All but McMillan were drafted over the last three years and Belichick has spent time working with them in practice, watching them develop and may feel they're ready to go. He also traded for Mack Wilson, who may provide an option in coverage after arriving from Cleveland.

While these young and unproven players may provide some hope, it's also difficult to think a defense that was overwhelmed down the stretch last season got any better after spending seven of 10 picks on offense.

Passing fancy

One of New England's fourth-round picks, QB, Bailey Zappe
AP Photo by Vera Nieuwenhuis
One of New England's fourth-round picks, QB, Bailey Zappe

One draft tenet Belichick stayed with was selecting a quarterback at some point in the weekend. Bailey Zappe, who put up eye-popping stats at Western Kentucky last season, was tabbed with a fourth-round pick at No. 137 overall.

It's a practice the Patriots have used regularly over the years, and one that many other teams have adhered to in the past.

Belichick used a third-round pick on Rohan Davey back in 2002 when Tom Brady was coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance. He also used third-rounders on Kevin O'Connell (2008), Ryan Mallett (2011) and Jacoby Brissett (2016), as well as a second-rounder on Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014. All of these picks were made despite the presence of Brady.

Only Garoppolo was chosen truly as a potential Brady replacement, but Belichick still tapped into the QB market because he understands it's good business to do so. Having young passers who can develop in your system provides an opportunity to have cheap backups on the roster as well as the potential to create a market in the event that they show promise.

Cassel, Mallett and Brissett were all dealt down the road while Brady remained at the helm. Obviously, Garoppolo was moved to San Francisco as well. Zappe has some Patriots-like qualities in his game as a quick decision-maker and Belichick knows that Brian Hoyer is on the back nine while Stidham is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Green Bay under GM Ron Wolf is perhaps the best example of a team that regularly chose quarterbacks in the middle and late rounds, even with Hall of Famer Brett Favre in place. Wolf took Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Burnell and Ty Detmer among others and was able to move them down the road for future picks based on their solid play in the preseason.

Wolf's son, Eliot, is the Patriots director of college scouting and is entering his third season in Foxborough. Belichick already showed a penchant for valuing quarterbacks in the draft, and having Wolf alongside likely solidifies those thoughts.

Speed kills

Another area of the draft that was a welcome sight was the addition of speed. Thornton and fourth-round running back Pierre Strong were the fastest players in the draft at their positions. Thornton blazed to a 4.28 40, third-best at the Combine in March. The 6-2, 180-pound wideout is slightly built and reportedly has some issues getting off press coverage but his dynamic speed should provide the offense with some explosiveness down the road.

Strong also can fly and has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Those traits could provide the opportunity to find some chunk plays on an offense that is badly in need of that ability.

Corner Marcus Jones also has an electric nature to his game, albeit mostly as a return man. He could be a more dangerous replacement for Gunner Olszewski taking back kicks and punts.

Overall, adding speed to the roster was a priority in this draft and Belichick was able to find plenty of it.

Silly season

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is already being projected as the number 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is already being projected as the number 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Less than 24 hours after the draft was complete, oddsmakers were already handicapping the races for Rookie of the Year and the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

According to SportsBetting.ag, wide receiver Drake London has the best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at +550. He's followed by Kenny Pickett (+650), Breece Hall (+800) and Treylon Burks (+800). On defense, Aidan Hutchinson (+500) takes the top spot ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux (+550) and Travon Walker (+800).

As for the 2023 draft, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+200), Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+250) and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (+300) hold the top three spots to be the top pick. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (+1600) is fifth.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Mock drafts are always fool's errands but that won't stop us from trying to predict how things will look Thursday night.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

The influx of talent in the AFC figures to factor into the playoff race prominently.

news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.

news

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

With several losses to the coaching staff, Bill Belichick may need to take on a more active role on offense.

news

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

As we prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to offer some predictions for the league's awards.

news

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

With Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, replacing the Patriots offensive coordinator will be high on the priority list.

news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.

news

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

As the dust settles on the 2021 Patriots season, it is apparent that the team needs to add speed on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots-Bills III should be one of the highlights of the NFL's opening weekend of the postseason.

news

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

The Patriots qualified for the postseason thanks to their win over Jacksonville coupled with Miami's loss in Tennessee.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mack Wilson 5/3: "It's a blessing to get fresh start"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Matt Groh 4/30: "We're always looking to add tough players and speed"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

College Highlights: Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

Watch college highlights from Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. Stueber was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Andrew Stueber with No. 245 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle in Round 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 245 overall pick.

College Highlights: Chasen Hines, G, LSU

Watch college highlights from LSU guard Chasen Hines. Hines was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (210th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Chasen Hines with No. 210 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select LSU Tigers guard Chasen Hines in Round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 210 overall pick [via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams].

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising