NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Over the years the Patriots draft grades have looked a lot like those of a high school valedictorian headed for Harvard – nothing but straight A's across the board. Two-plus decades of dominance earned Bill Belichick the benefit of the doubt when it came time to assessing his work, and many of the national graders weren't about to question him.

This year has been different – much different. ESPN's Mel Kiper gave New England a gentleman's C – C+ actually – tying the Patriots with Dallas for his worst grade in the league. NFL.com's Chad Reuter also went with C+, ahead of only Indy who earned a C. Kiper's colleague Todd McShay, a local product who has traditionally been quite kind to his favorite team, called the draft "confusing."

Pro Football Focus was the most unkind, delivering a D – last in the league. The analytics site listed first-round pick Cole Strange 86th on their draft board and second-rounder Tyquan Thornton 192nd. Strange went 29th while the Patriots traded up four spots to grab Thornton at 50.

Much like many of those A's in past years, these grades won't mean much once the season gets underway. If Strange, Thornton, et al can play, no one is going to care if they should have been chosen later in the draft.

That's not say that the strategy doesn't bear watching. The Patriots decision to trade down from 21 to 29 was somewhat predictable, but tabbing Strange with the pick was not. Many experts felt the Chattanooga guard was a second- or third-round projection, and by sliding down eight spots the Patriots passed up the chance to add players at positions of need. Those included cornerback, linebacker and an edge player. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and linebackers Devin Lloyd of Utah and Quay Walker of Georgia were all available. Yet, Belichick made the move, sensing that Strange "wasn't going to be around much longer" and the Patriots made the pick.

Perhaps the coach is right. He's made a living out of being right for more than 20 years in Foxborough. But it's reasonable to suggest grabbing one of the aforementioned players would have made sense. If that meant Strange was gone by the time their next pick (54 overall) came around then so be it. Another guard could have been selected at some point – Luke Goedeke and Ed Ingram went 57 and 59 to Tampa Bay and Minnesota, respectively. Was Strange the only guard available that fit the Patriots needs?