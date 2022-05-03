Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

When a prospect checks all the boxes you are looking for don't you take them in the first round?

I think anyone outside of New England who follows the draft for the months leading up to it may be saying "Who the hell is Cole Strange?" But if you're a Pats fan and read about Senior Bowl standouts, follow mock drafts, read perfect Patriot fit blogs and articles you know who Cole Strange is. He was described by many as a player who would be a perfect addition to the Patriots because he checks all the boxes the Patriots are looking for from measurables, character, experience, football IQ. In a draft class that was supposed to drop off after the top 15 players and then have about even talent until Round 3 why not take the prospect in Round 1 you feel can step in and contribute to your team Day 1. - Ed

Now I get to start to play the other side of the coin. First, nobody who does any pre-draft preparation didn't know who Cole Strange was entering the draft. He was widely projected as a mid-round prospect – some had him as high as the second round while some others felt he would go a bit later. So let's not try to make this out to be a situation where only the Patriots and their fans knew who the guy was. He played six years of college football and people had an idea of what he brings. Most felt that translated to a Day 2 grade. Belichick felt differently and took him at 29. Strange is considered to be a quality zone blocking lineman with good feet, which does translate to how the Patriots like to move their linemen in the running game. But he also is considered to be a work in progress as a pass protector, which is why some felt he wasn't a Day 1 option. He definitely fills a need and projects as the starter at guard, probably on the left side where he spent the bulk of his college career, and we'll see how it works out. It's impossible to know for certain but there's a better than average chance that Strange would have been available when the Patriots picked at 54 in the second round. And it's also possible that some of the players the Patriots passed on to move down from 21 to 29 will turn out to be quality players. So this is a bit more complicated than simply saying Belichick got it right without any analysis.

Paul Perillo

It may have seemed like a strange decision (I'm not sorry about that awful pun) but it really is not after the drafting of Cole Strange in the first round. A lot of people have been questioning the decision as something they didn't see coming and not a top priority but I feel it's a classic move from a vastly experienced football analyst in coach Belichick. I know coach Belichick is not exempt from criticism and can be questioned but with the essential need at offensive line to protect a young evolving quarterback you can see it would be a wise decision to make. What's your overall view on this choice and do you think there is any chance retired offensive line genius Dante Scarnecchia could have helped with coach Belichick's decision along with maybe a cameo from Ernie Adams? And like me do you like the look of how athletic and aggressive Cole Strange looks on film? - Marc Saez

Most everyone felt offensive line was a major need for the Patriots and finding a guard was a priority. Many mock drafts had Boston College's Zion Johnson going to the Patriots at 21 and when he and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green were gone that's likely why Belichick decided to trade down. The question is, could the Patriots have taken Strange later and grabbed a higher-rated player to help at another position of need? At 21 there were several defensive options on the board like Trent McDuffie, Quay Walker, Jermaine Johnson and Devin Lloyd. I'd rather have one of them and Strange than just Strange. But regardless, Strange should be a starter as a rookie and hopefully he fills the void left by the departures of Ted Karras and Shaq Mason.

Paul Perillo

Whom do you think are among the possibilities for the Pats once there is no compensatory pick penalty attached. There are still some names out there Jadeveon Clowney, Akiem Hicks, Trey Flowers and Ndamukong Suh among others. They are in fair shape with their salary cap, will be in great shape next year so maybe a couple short term prove-it contracts and one extended? - David Brown

I would be interested in Flowers among the group you mentioned but not really any of the others. The Patriots cap situation isn't great at the moment so the team would likely have to move some money around in order to fit one of those players in after signing the draft picks. That's not hard to do but sometimes teams are reluctant to do it. While I don't think any of these veterans would break the bank, I'm also not sure they'd be willing to take the veteran minimum either. I like Flowers as a well-rounded edge player who can stop the run as well as provide some heat on the passer. And at 28 he's still young enough to provide some help beyond just 2022. We'll see if the Patriots look to add anyone but at this stage of the offseason it's unlikely that major additions will be forthcoming.