Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Offense

QB/WR/RB D'Eriq King, Miami (per Jordan Schultz): Though he was a quarterback at Miami, King projects more into the weapon category due to his compact size (5-foot-9, 186), but he did catch 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns during his six-year college career that started at Houston (four seasons) and ended with the Canes (two seasons). As a quarterback he threw 76 touchdowns to 19 interceptions and was the first player in Houston history to score three different ways in one game (passing touchdown, receiving touchdown, kick return touchdown). He was named a captain for both college teams as well.

C Kody Russey, Houston (per Jordan Schultz): Russey spent his first five collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Houston. He started 60 games across six seasons, being named second-team all-conference in his final season. He'll provide camp depth along the interior of the offensive line.

IOL Liam Shanahan, LSU (per Jordan Schultz): A local Massachusetts native from Marlborough, Shanahan started his college career at Harvard where he started 30 games in three seasons before transferring to LSU for his final two. He'll provide interior depth during training camp and could have developmental upside.

Defense

DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama (per Jordan Schultz): LaBryan struggled with injuries throughout his career at Alabama, but is a stout defensive tackle with the strength to hold up inside. He recorded just six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.

LB DaMarcus Mitchell, Purdue (per Tom Dienhart): Mitchell began his college career at Southwest Mississippi Community College before ending up at Purdue for two seasons where he registered 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

S Brenden Schooler, Texas (per Tom Pelissero/NFL Network): At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds Schooler has good size and played wide receiver at both Oregon and Arizona before transferring to Texas and making a position switch to safety. Like most undrafted rookies, his most likely route to the roster is on special teams, especially considering the stacked depth at safety.

Special Teams