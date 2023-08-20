5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

4. We're on to Tennesee

With Green Bay now in the rearview mirror the Patriots will ship straight to Tennesee for another set of joint practices and a preseason game with the Titans to cap off their summer next week. If they get as much out of those practices and games as they did in Green Bay, the Pats should be on a good track for their opener against the Eagles.

The main issues arising from Saturday night were pass protection and the run defense. The pass protection problems weren't much of a surprise, the team has razor-thin depth thanks to injuries and have two rookies starting in their front five, both of whom were victimized for sacks. Still, with the hope that Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu could stabilize the middle sooner than later, right tackle could be the only question that needs to be solved, whether it's Sidy Sow, Riley Reiff or someone else there.

Still, the offensive line needs to get their real starting five healthy and settled and get them all on the same page as soon as possible, especially considering the pass rush firepower that the Eagles will bring to Gillette.