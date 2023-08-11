6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Not Much Brewing on Offense

With Bailey Zappe playing the first half behind a makeshift offensive line that featured two rookies, the offense was unable to get much going on the ground or through the air. They accounted for just 65 total net yards in the first half of the game, with 27 of them coming on one pass to Thornton. They picked up just two first downs in the first half as not much came easy on that side of the ball. It was vaguely reminiscent of some of last year's lackluster offensive performances.

Zappe was sacked twice and was under a lot of pressure throughout his first-half appearance. At least one or two of this starting line will likely find their way toward starting in the regular season, as the team's biggest concern of training camp was again apparent in the team's first preseason game. Conor McDermott played limited left tackle snaps in camp, yet went the distance there in the first half, before moving over to the right side as well briefly in the second half.