Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Mills had the defensive highlight with an early interception of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was making his NFL preseason debut. Mills had the tight end in man coverage, but the tight end stayed in to block, so Mills became a free defender. After Stroud canceled out the left side, he came to his right, thinking it would be clear to throw an outside in-breaker. Instead, he threw it right to Mills, who read the quarterback's eyes the whole way. Mills also registered a tackle for loss from the star/nickel position, where he said he overheard the O-Line communicating and anticipated a run. Mills's versatility to play multiple spots makes him a valuable defender in the secondary.

5. Backup QB Bailey Zappe Not Given Much to Work With in Preseason Opener

It's difficult to hold much against backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. With starting quarterback Mac Jones sitting this one out along with New England's other frontline players, Zappe played through the first series of the second half, and the offense only produced three first downs with him under center. Although the numbers weren't pretty, the offensive line made the conditions extremely difficult in the pocket.

Zappe had two opportunities to convert third downs where receivers uncovered downfield, but the pocket collapsed quickly. First, the Pats tried dialing up a post-wheel concept to Zappe's left, and it looked like rookie Kayshon Boutte was winning on the post, but pressure forced Zappe to throw the ball away after escaping the pocket. Then, the Pats ran a rub concept to get tight end Anthony Firsker free at the sticks. Firsker flashed open, but there was too much pressure in Zappe's face for him to deliver a pass.

Although the biggest piece of the blame pie goes to the offensive line, Zappe's ability to deliver the ball from congested pockets is a concern due to his height (6-0). I'm not trying to pick on the guy, but the Firsker play, in particular, was one where you'd like to see him stand tall and deliver, and I don't think it's a poise issue with Zappe. He has been practicing throwing from different arm/sight angles to get the ball over the trees, and seeing over the line is sometimes challenging.

It was somewhat surprising to see Zappe lead six drives, not including the end of the first half, on Thursday night. Most likely, Zappe stayed out there because the coaching staff hoped he'd put at least one scoring drive together. Unfortunately, it didn't happen.

6. Bill O'Brien Doesn't Show his Full Deck, But the RPOs are Coming

We'll have a more detailed breakdown of the maiden voyage for Bill O'Brien's second stint as the offensive coordinator in After Further Review. But my initial impressions were that O'Brien ran a very vanilla script in the first preseason game, which isn't surprising at all – why give anything away right now? That said, O'Brien was calling run-pass options at a high rate, with six RPOs during the six drives that Zappe was in the game, and it might've been more. That's the number we had in live charting. For now, the Pats are attaching bubble screens to the run actions. Hopefully, they'll start running more downfield routes, such as slants and seam routes, once they graduate to more complex schemes.

7. Are the Patriots Hiding Rookie WR Demario Douglas (plus: Boutte Thoughts)?

Besides one punt return (fair catch) and two snaps as a slot receiver, training camp star Demario Douglas didn't get much run on Thursday night. My read on that is that the coaches view Douglas as a fringe core guy already. Douglas is still a rookie, so he isn't quite in the JuJu, Parker, and Bourne group yet, with the Pats veteran wideouts taking the night off.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Bill Belichick explained Douglas's limited workload: "Guys that have gotten more work in practice got less time in the game. Guys that got less work in practice got more time in the game so that we could evaluate everybody."

Either the Pats don't want the film out there on Douglas, making it easier to pass him through waivers to the practice squad if it comes to that, or he has already graduated. I'm leaning toward it being more the latter.

As for fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte, the Pats other sixth-round pick at the position, played 26 snaps primarily as an outside receiver. Boutte only registered two catches for seven yards, but he challenged the coverage downfield on a few other plays. Boutte's straight-line speed and strong hands are standout traits that could earn him a roster spot.

8. Second-Year Running Back Audition Runs Into a Roadblock

Another surprising move regarding snap distribution was how much J.J. Taylor we saw rather than second-year running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. The preseason is a great audition for the 2022 draft selections. They need to prove they're trustworthy backups to lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, or Belichick needs to get Ezekiel Elliott's agent on the phone. Like the quarterbacks, the running backs didn't have a chance on several plays, including a fourth-and-short stuff by Houston where Harris was contacted in the backfield.

Strong also had one opportunity to move the chains on third-and-two, but Zappe had to loft his pass over linebacker Cory Littleton, giving Texans rookie Henry To'oTo'o time to cut down Strong in the flat. Maybe you'd like to see Strong break the tackle there. But it was a bang-bang play where he didn't have the ball in his hands until To'oTo'o was already there. Strong also had a nice jump cut to produce an eight-yard run. It wasn't the flashy showing we were all hoping for, but Harris and Strong didn't have much open space.

