Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 10 - 02:45 PM | Tue Aug 15 - 11:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Zappe lofts 27-yard dime to leaping Tyquan Thornton

Daniel Ekuale overpowers Stroud for 13-yard sack

C.J. Stroud throws interception to Mills on QB's second pass of preseason

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Training Camp Recap: The Patriots Defense Continues to Dominate

Seven Takeaways From the Third Week of Training Camp for the Patriots

Day 12 Blogservations: Preparations for Texans taking shape

Analysis: Patriots Reunite With Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Trey Flowers

Patriots Mailbag: Training Camp Studs, O-Line Concerns as Preseason Arrives

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Aug 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Download Preseason Week 1 Gamebook [PDF]

