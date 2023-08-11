Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 10 - 02:45 PM | Tue Aug 15 - 11:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Zappe lofts 27-yard dime to leaping Tyquan Thornton

Daniel Ekuale overpowers Stroud for 13-yard sack

C.J. Stroud throws interception to Mills on QB's second pass of preseason

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Training Camp Recap: The Patriots Defense Continues to Dominate

Seven Takeaways From the Third Week of Training Camp for the Patriots

Day 12 Blogservations: Preparations for Texans taking shape

Analysis: Patriots Reunite With Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Trey Flowers

Patriots Mailbag: Training Camp Studs, O-Line Concerns as Preseason Arrives

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Aug 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills (2) intercepts Texans QB Malik Cunningham.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills (2) intercepts Texans QB Malik Cunningham.

PATRIOTS FORCE TWO TURNOVERS

The Patriots forced two turnovers in the preseason opener against Houston. The Patriots ended Houston's first drive when Jalen Mills picked off QB C.J. Stroud to set up a Patriots first down at the Houston 24-yard line. In the second quarter, LB Calvin Munson recovered a fumble at midfield. In 2022, the Patriots finished tied with San Francisco for second in the NFL with 30 takeaways (19 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries). Dallas led the NFL with 33 takeaways.

ELEVEN OF THE 12 2023 DRAFT SELECTIONS MADE THEIR NFL DEBUTS

Eleven of the 12 2023 NFL Draft picks made their NFL debut with six in the starting lineup. First-round pick CB Christian Gonzalez started at cornerback, second-round pick DE Keion White started at defensive end, fourth-round pick OL Sidy Sow started at right tackle, fifth-round pick OL Atonio Mafi started at left guard, sixth-round pick WR Kayshon Boutte and sixth-round pick WR Demario Douglas both started at wide receiver. Third-round pick LB Marte Mapu dressed for the game but did not play.

BAILEY ZAPPE MADE THE START

QB Bailey Zappe started the game and played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, completing 12-of-14 passes (.857) for 79 yards. Zappe played in four games with two starts as rookie in 2022.

TRACE MCSORLEY

QB Trace McSorley entered the game in the third quarter and played into the fourth quarter. He completed his first pass in a Patriots uniform to WR Kayshon Boutte on a 4-yard pass.

MALIK CUNNINGHAM PLAYED AT WIDE RECEIVER AND QUARTERBACK

Rookie free agent QB Malik Cunningham played at wide receiver in the third quarter and then entered the game at quarterback in the fourth quarter. He completed his first NFL pass on a 3-yard pass to WR Thyrick Pitts. Cunningham finished 3-of-4 for 19 yards and had 5 rushing attempts for 34 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He scored 50 rushing touchdowns during his college career at Louisville. Cunningham accounted for 120 total touchdowns during his college career, with 50 rushing touchdowns and 70 touchdown passes.

ANDREW STUEBER MADE HIS NFL DEBUT

2022 seventh-round draft pick OL Andrew Stueber played in his first NFL game after spending his rookie season on the NFI list. He entered the game at left tackle in the second half.

FOLK SCORES FIRST PATRIOTS POINTS OF THE 2023 SEASON

K Nick Folk connected on a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. Folk enters the 2023 season with 60 straight regular season field goals under 40 yards. His last miss was a 31-yard attempt on Oct. 5, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record is 70, set by Justin Tucker of Baltimore (2016-2020).

THE PATRIOTS USED A ROTATION OF THREE PLAYERS AT PUNT RETURNER

2023 sixth-round draft pick WR Demario Douglas lined up to return punts to start the game. He returned 56 punts for 383 yards with two touchdowns, including a 73-yard touchdown return during his college career at Liberty. Myles Bryant and fellow sixth-round pick WR Kayshon Boutte also lined up to return punts.

ISAIAH BOLDEN LINED UP FOR KICKOFFS IN THE SECOND HALF

DB Isaiah Bolden returned the second half kickoff 26 yards on his first return. Bolden led the nation in kickoff return average with 36.5 yards per return in 2021 at Jackson State.

TYQUAN THORNTON GOES LONG

Tyquan Thornton caught a 27-yard pass from QB Bailey Zappe to convert a third-and-8 situation in the first quarter. His longest reception as a rookie in 2022 was a 29-yard reception from Mac Jones on Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Miami.  

ROOKIE KICKERS SEE ACTION

Both of the 2023 rookie kickers saw their first NFL action. K Chad Ryan (fourth-round pick) handled kickoffs. Two of his three kickoffs went for touchbacks. P Bryce Baringer (sixth round) had a 62-yard punt in the second quarter.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Games Notes: Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets. 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 8/10

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Jalen Mills 8/10: "We have been talking about building a foundation"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 8/10: "It was just nice to be out there"

Patriots ​linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Texans vs. Patriots Highlights | 2023 Preseason Week 1

Watch highlights from the New England Patriots preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Malik Cunningham powers past two would-be tacklers on 9-yard TD run

New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham powers past two would-be tacklers on a 9-yard touchdown run.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising