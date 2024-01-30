NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

Conference Championship Weekend

After 21 weeks of action we're down to two remaining teams – one many felt would be here and one that somehow surprised a few folks.

Chiefs 17, Ravens 10 – Baltimore had everything working in its favor entering Sunday's conference championship game. The Ravens were the top seed, playing at home, with a mostly healthy roster and going against a Chiefs offense that has been rather average all season long.

None of that mattered.

Kansas City had its championship mettle on display for the second straight road game and did just enough to squeak out of Baltimore with a win, earning its fourth Super Bowl trip in Patrick Mahomes' six years as the Chiefs starter.

Early on it was all Mahomes and the offense and KC marched right down the field on its first two possessions to earn a 14-7 lead. It was nearly 21-7 but a phantom holding call wiped away a 33-yard Rashee Rich touchdown and forced Mahomes to settle for a 17-7 lead at the break.

From there it was all about the Chiefs defense – and the Ravens lack of discipline. Baltimore continuously shot itself in the foot, whether it was careless penalties (Zay Flowers, Kyle Van Noy) or turnovers (Flowers, Lamar Jackson), the Ravens failed to close the gap despite having several chances to do so.

Three trips inside Kansas City's 25 yielded just 3 points, and when Mahomes salted the game with a 32-yard connection with Marquez Valdes-Scantling the game was over. And Jackson was left wondering yet again if all of his considerable talents would ever be enough to get the Ravens over the top.

49ers 34, Lions 31 – For the second straight postseason game the Niners were largely outplayed at home yet found a way to advance anyway.

Detroit bullied San Francisco all over the field in the first half, racking up huge rushing yards between the tackles on the way to taking a 24-7 lead. Then Dan Campbell took a couple of gambles, gave the Niners a couple of short fields and suddenly the game was tied.

By that time momentum had swung in the Niners favor, and leading 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter they came up with a second fourth-down stop and put the game away with a touchdown drive.

Some will remember this game as a dramatic 17-point comeback for the Niners but in reality it came down to a handful of plays the Lions didn't make – most of which had nothing to do with San Francisco. Whether you agree with Campbell's fourth-down decisions or not it's all a moot point if Josh Reynolds catches an easy pass to convert the first down. Detroit led 24-10 at the time and would have had a great opportunity to push the lead to 31-10, which may have ended the game.

Still, the Lions had a chance to regain momentum after Reynolds' drop, only to let it slip away again. Brock Purdy's bomb to Brandon Aiyuk should have been intercepted by Kindle Vildor, but the pass deflected off his facemask and was caught for a 51-yard gain.

Had either Reynolds or Vildor made routine catches the outcome very well might have been different. And Reynolds added to his woes when he dropped an easy third-down conversion later in the game that might have led to a go-ahead drive for the Lions.