Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

5. A Look at a Loaded Crop of Wide Receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft

While understanding it feels like most years are well-stocked at wide receiver, this year's draft is among the best I've covered going on seven cycles. We hear about the big three constantly, but the class rolls on ~20 deep beyond Harrison, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze in the top 100.

The wide receivers on the Senior Bowl roster will put on a show this week, with these eight, in particular, on my watch list: Xavier Legette (South Carolina), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Devontez Walker (UNC), Johnny Wilson (Florida State), Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), Brenden Rice (USC), and Roman Wilson (Michigan).

In order of projected draft slot, Legette, an early day-two projection, has traits that could lend themselves to a McVay-style offense as a stalky receiver with YAC ability. As a route-runner, Legette lacks nuance in his release package, and his burst off the line is pedestrian. But he's a bully who can win downfield on contested catches and vertical routes, is a tank in the open field as a ball carrier, and has the size/play strength to block.

Next, Georgia's Ladd McConkey has an injury history that will need to be vetted. But he's an explosive mover with sudden bursts to create separation, has excellent hands, and is a terrific route-runner overall. McConkey will get the stereotypical comparisons to Jordy Nelson and others, but he can fly and is extremely fluid through the top of the route.

Lastly, Tar Heels WR Tez Walker and Michigan's Roman Wilson are on my radar. It's realistic for the Patriots to pair Walker, an explosive deep threat with runaway YAC ability, with college quarterback Drake Maye. Wilson, on the other hand, gives off Amon-Ra St. Brown vibes. He's not the biggest or fastest receiver in a straight line, but he's crafty, quick, and an impact ball carrier.

This will be a fun group to evaluate, with WR-CB one-on-ones being appointment viewing at Senior Bowl practices.

6. Several Offensive Tackle Possibilities at No. 34 Enter the Fray in Mobile

Along with the day-two quarterback and wide receiver options, the Senior Bowl is loaded with offensive tackle prospects who could be in play for the Patriots at the top of the second round.

After ranking dead-last in pass-blocking win rate in 2023, New England desperately needs to upgrade its offensive line this offseason – it's as much a priority as any position group on their roster.

With Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown entering free agency, the Patriots must stop kicking the can down the road at OT, which they've done for the last 2-3 drafts. Their lack of a developmental pipeline at the position has sunk their O-Line, forcing the offense to go year-to-year at a premium position. Plus, the days when Patriots Hall of Fame coach Dante Scarnecchia could pluck any draft pick and turn them into functional starters are over. Who is coaching the line anyhow? It's all a significant issue: roster building/talent and coaching along the offensive line.

There's a strong possibility that the Patriots second-round pick could be among the tackles working out in Mobile this week. In particular, here's a group to watch: Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), Troy Fautanu (Washington), Jordan Morgan (Arizona), Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma), Kingsley Suamataia (BYU), and Patrick Paul (Houston). The two intriguing names at this juncture are Fautanu and Suamataia.

Fautanu played left tackle for the CFP runner-ups on a Washington O-Line that won the Joe Moore Award. He is an excellent athlete, displaying high-end traits as a pass protector with smooth lateral movements and quick feet to mirror sudden changes of direction. He's also an impact blocker on the move in the run game with excellent reps in pin-pull and counter schemes. His twitchy movement skills pop off the tape. Although he has above-average length, some believe he projects best inside to guard, depending on his measurables.

As for Suamataia, there are no concerns about his size translating at tackle, standing at 6-6, 325 pounds. Suamataia has 22 career starts with extensive reps at both tackle spots. He moves well for his size, with good initial quickness out of his stance and nuanced hand usage, making him a high-end pass protector. But his height does work against him with leveraging blocks, as he plays upright at times and is seldom the lower man. We'll have to see how he holds up against NFL-level power rushers who will try to get underneath his pads.