For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

"This was my fourth season trying out, and through the years, things have changed a little bit," Olivia said. "The biggest change this year was that we had to write a philanthropy paper about our mission for the season. For me, this couldn't have been more perfect. It felt like the stars were aligning. I'm working so hard on skin cancer prevention and did a lot of research to see how I could tie this in with the Patriots. Mr. Kraft and the Patriots Foundation do so much to get involved with cancer prevention and celebrate survivors. For me, it just made so much sense. It felt like the perfect time and it all worked out this year."