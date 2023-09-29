Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats ride out of Dallas with a win?

Name one Patriots player on offense and defense who are most critical to the Patriots chances of getting a win.

It's Mac Jones on offense. With Trent Brown back last week, Jones saw improved protection on his blindside. Assume that will continue and work with confidence from the pocket. That said, Dallas will dial up pressure. Pre-snap reads, calling out the right protection and taking what is there will be key. If Mac has his best game of the season, Patriots roll. This is a tougher question for the defense. No one player will have an impact above and beyond the rest but let's go with Kyle Dugger. In a game where Dallas wants to run, moving Dugger closer to the line might make a big difference. -FK

Offensively, it's Zeke and Rhamondre. Those two have to be effective on the ground to expose weaknesses in Dallas's run defense like Arizona did last week. Plus, the backs might be in the protection plan more this week as a last line of defense or "scanners" for when Parsons breaks through the line.-EL

This answer is going to continue to be Mac Jones for me on offense. This group needs a 60-minute effort from the quarterback to be more productive. On defense the key will be stopping the run, and assuming that happens I'll go with Christian Gonzalez being able to contain the dangerous CeeDee Lamb. -PP

Offense: Mac Jones. Self-explanatory. We have to finish drives and score. Defense: Christian Gonzalez. If the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Week can lock down CeeDee Lamb, I like New England's chances on defense to shut them down. -AF

If I had to pick two players that give the Patriots the best chance to win against Dallas, it would instead be two position groups; the offensive line and the defensive line. If the Patriots don't win the battle up front, Mac Jones won't be able to pass the ball effectively and the defense will not be able to stop Dallas' running attack. Both sides of the trenches for the Patriots are battling injuries but just like the Patriots' new hoodies they got this week said, "No one is coming, it is up to us." -TB