Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

The Patriots have a golden opportunity as they conclude a four-game gauntlet to start the season with a trip to Jerry World on Sunday in Dallas.

When the schedule was released in May, the opening month to the season looked daunting: an opener against the defending NFC champs, a matchup with a high-powered Dolphins team, the new-look Jets with a fantastic defense and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and a road trip to many pundits NFC favorites in the Cowboys. To most, the first four games were about survival.

New England caught a break taking care of business with a win over Zach Wilson's Jets following Rodgers's likely season-ending injury in Week 1, putting themselves in a position to split a challenging opening slate.

Realistically, if someone told you back in May that the Patriots would be 2-2 heading into a softer spot in the schedule against the Saints (home) and a trip to Vegas before back-to-back divisional bouts with the Bills and Dolphins, you'd probably take that. That might speak to the current state of things that an even split is a win nowadays, but that's the world we live in now with this team.

Although that's a nice positive spin, the Patriots need to finish the first quarter an even .500 with a win when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday. Despite losing CB Trevon Diggs for the season, Dallas has a significant roster talent advantage here. They have a star quarterback, a number one receiver, an explosive running back, and, for my money, the second-best player in football in unblockable pass-rusher Micah Parsons (behind Mahomes). Plus, Dallas has at least two and possibly three offensive linemen that, when healthy, would start in New England.

Despite the talent gap making Dallas a rightful home favorite (DAL -7), there are elements to this matchup and progress by the Patriots offense that give us hope for a competitive game and potentially even a Pats road upset.

The Patriots have offensive deficiencies that stem from issues along the O-Line that impact a quarterback with his own warts and a lack of receiving talent to create plays. New England is again seeing man coverage at a high rate (fourth-most), and Mac Jones ranks 27th out of 34 quarterbacks in completion rate (47.2%) and dead-last in total EPA into man coverage.

Those problems in the passing game will persist until the Patriots upgrade their offensive talent, which won't happen by Sunday. But there were signs that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is finding a rhythm with utilizing the personnel they currently have, while New England's rushing attack showed the first real improvement this season in Week 3.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys are fifth in points and seventh in expected points added, but Dallas's old-school approach doesn't necessarily look dangerous on film. With head coach Mike McCarthy calling for a shift, Dallas leads the league in under-center rate and has the fourth-highest rushing percentage.

The Cowboys want to run the ball and are good at it. They also have a spread package with Dak Prescott in the gun that's mostly quick-game, RPO, and go balls to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Prescott is on pace to have his lowest average air yards per attempt of his career (6.2), and nearly half of his throws are slants, flats, or hitches.

Along with the Patriots improving defensively, schematically, this isn't the high-flying Cowboys offense that put up 567 total yards in a 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots in the 2021 season.

As we'll outline next in our keys to victory, Bill Belichick's defense matches up well against this Cowboys offense, while the Pats rushing attack could exploit Dallas's run defense like the Cardinals did in Week 3. With two old-school coaching mentalities, this is a win-the-line-of-scrimmage kind of week. The letdown game in Arizona might rally the troops for the Cowboys, or it was a blueprint for the Patriots to pull off another upset.

Here are our keys to victory and marquee matchups for the Patriots in Sunday's showdown in Dallas:

Defensive Key - Let the Cowboys Offense Keep the Score Down by Going Toe-to-Toe in the Run Game

Let's be frank for a second, the Cowboys philosophical "shift" offensively is not very schematically inspiring.

Dallas went from a new-age offensive mind in Kellen Moore to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays. After parting ways with Moore last offseason, McCarthy cited philosophical differences, saying the 35-year-old Moore wants to "light up the scoreboard," while the 60-year-old McCarthy wants to "run the damn ball so I can rest my defense."

Does that sound familiar to anyone around here?

The difference between the Patriots and Cowboys is that Dallas willingly adopted a more conservative offensive approach despite having a proven quarterback with weapons around him. McCarthy has neutered poor Dak with two-man routes off play-action and endless amounts of slant-flat. It's been effective enough to win, but it doesn't lend itself to high-scoring game scripts, especially for a well-equipped Patriots defense.

As we mentioned, Dallas leads the league in under-center usage and plays multiple tight ends at a high rate, while McCarthy has stayed true to his word by committing to the run. After a dominant defensive effort fueled a 40-point blowout win in the opener, the Cowboys have kicked eight field goals in the last two games with a red zone offense that ranks 27th in the NFL, bottoming out last week with only 16 points (1-5 in the red zone).

Although the Cowboys are more explosive than the Patriots, the big picture is similar. Dallas grinds out drives (7.7 plays per drive, most in NFL), stalling out more than they'd like, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns (NFL-high ten field goals in the first three weeks).