Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

The key to getting that win will be building on the positives that came out of the win over the Jets. The Patriots defense was stifling and the rushing attack finally broke 100 yards. It's an intriguing combination if it can translate to Week 4, especially considering how the Cowboys fell for the first time last weekend to the Cardinals.

Elliott credited the continuity along the offensive line as one of the big reasons why the Pats offense made strides.

"I think we've got some momentum up front," said Elliott. "We kind of had to shuffle some guys around on the O-line, kind of getting the group in there and getting the ball rolling. Not coming out and getting behind and being able to actually get more and more running attempts because it's obviously going to be tough to get good run attempts at the beginning of the game when everyone's fresh, but as you get running attempt after running attempt you tire down the defense and then those three-fours turn into five-sixes and bigger than that."

There's still a handful of days to go before kickoff and plenty of time for the hype to build. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Elliott was keeping an even keel and approaching this game like he has every other one.