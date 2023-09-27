Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
DL Davon Godchaux - Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
OL Sidy Sow - Concussion
G Cole Strange - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
DALLAS COWBOYS (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Tyler Biadasz, Hamstring
WR CeeDee Lamb, Not Injury Related / Rest
DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Not Injury Related / Rest
G Zack Martin, Ankle
T Tyron Smith, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Chuma Edoga, Elbow
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play