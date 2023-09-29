Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots are in the win column after last week. Now, the question is whether or not they can improve to .500 with a win over a formidable opponent in the Dallas Cowboys.

Pulling off a road win in Jerry World would set New England in great position to put together a little victory streak, with a competitive home game against the New Orleans Saints slated for Week 5.

But first, they must take care of business against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

All week, Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans on the latest news and analysis ahead of the game. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to ensure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the tailgate, watch party, or water cooler.