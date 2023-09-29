Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots are in the win column after last week. Now, the question is whether or not they can improve to .500 with a win over a formidable opponent in the Dallas Cowboys.
Pulling off a road win in Jerry World would set New England in great position to put together a little victory streak, with a competitive home game against the New Orleans Saints slated for Week 5.
But first, they must take care of business against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.
All week, Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans on the latest news and analysis ahead of the game. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to ensure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the tailgate, watch party, or water cooler.
Let's go.
- Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Dallas is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The week 4 matchup will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT Channel 25, as well as a handful of streaming options. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.
- Ezekiel Elliot's return to Dallas is one of the bigger storylines heading into the game. After seven years with the Cowboys, the Patriots running back will look to earn a win against his old team.
- The Patriots and Cowboys meet for the 15th time in NFL history, with the most recent being a 35-29 win for Dallas in overtime at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021. Mac Jones, a rookie at the time, had a great performance that day despite the loss -- one him and the Patriots will look to avenge. Check out the full game preview.
- A lot of factors will play in to a Patriots win, like dealing with Dak Prescott, protecting the quarterback from Micah Pasons, and continuing the momentum a healthy New England's offensive line had last week. Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault put together what he's going to pay most attention to in his 10 Things to Watch.
- Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar did a deep dive into what we've seen from both the Patriots and Cowboys so far this season. A talent gap makes Dallas the betting favorites, but there are elements to the matchup that give Lazar hope for a competitive game and a potential Patriots upset. Check out his keys to earning a victory in his game plan.
- The Patriots Unfiltered crew got together for a roundtable to answer questions about the Week 4 matchup. Read what the gang had to say about their takeaways from the season thus far, concerns going into the weekend, and the players who could make all the difference here.
- Experts getting behind a Patriots upset come few and far between this week. Read their reasoning as to why in this week's PRO Predictions.
- Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, yet again, is poised to be a huge factor in a game against the Cowboys and star receiver CeeDee Lamb. His performance so far earned him the nod as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month, and hopefully that high level of play continues in Dallas.
LIFESTYLE
- Dr. Bryan Beaubrun just finished up a month-long fellowship with the Patriots medical staff as part of the NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. He discussed his experience with Patriots.com and reflected on how crucial the program is in opening doors for aspiring team doctors of all backgrounds.
- Preparing for the Cowboys is a tall task, but a handful of Patriots players used their day off to get out in the community. See how players like Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Cody Davis, Brenden Schooler, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland, Corlis Waitman, and Matt Sokol gave back on Tuesday in the community roundup.
- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his foundation announced the return of their annual Huddle fundraiser. This year's event will feature an intimate dinner with another special guest: Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. Learn more and purchase tickets here.