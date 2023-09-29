PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Cowboys 24, Patriots 20
Playing indoors, and thus not in the inclement weather of two of the first three weeks of the season, should helps QB Mac Jones and Co. put more points on the board. The Cowboys' ability to be equally productive in the rushing and passing games will make this a challenge for the defense, with the game coming down to turnovers (Cowboys have just 1 giveaway through 3 games) and the red zone.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Cowboys
Mike Clay, ESPN: Cowboys
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Cowboys
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Cowboys
Eric Moody, ESPN: Cowboys
Jason Reid, ESPN: Cowboys
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Cowboys
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Cowboys
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Cowboys 24, Patriots 18
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Cowboys 26, Patriots 20
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Cowboys 23, Patriots 17
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Cowboys 24, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Cowboys 27, Patriots 19
Why Dan is taking the Cowboys: The Cowboys are not going to solve their red-zone issues in one week, but I don't think that will be required to beat a Patriots team that has yet to break 20 points in a game this season. Arizona exposed Dallas' vulnerabilities on both sides of the ball last week. I just don't see the explosiveness in New England's offense to fully exploit soft spots on Dallas' D. Look for Dan Quinn's unit to bounce back, putting relentless pressure on Mac Jones.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Cowboys 23, Patriots 9
The Pats are playing consecutive road games after beating the Jets last week, while the Cowboys are coming off a horrible loss to the Cardinals. That loss will get the Cowboys back on track, especially on defense. The Pats won't be able to get much offense going, but the Cowboys will get enough. It's low scoring, but the Cowboys win it.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Cowboys
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Cowboys 28, Patriots 20
Chris Simms: Cowboys 24, Patriots 21
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cowboys 27, Patriots 17
Cowboys defense bounces back after tough outing in the desert against the Cardinals.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Cowboys 20
The Patriots have had a sporadic start to the season but there are some promising elements, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Their offense has faced some tough defenses and that will continue this week. As long as the Pats D can contain the Dallas rushing attack with a banged up defensive line and not let Micah Parsons ruin the game, I like the Patriots chances to pull off a significant road upset that comes down to the wire.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 21, Cowboys 17
Upset alert! The Cowboys have established an identity as a ball control offense that scores just enough to win while the defense dominates. Sound familiar? Dallas could probably out-score the Patriots easily if they let Dak cook, but head coach Mike McCarthy seems set in his ways. I like the Pats in an old-fashioned slugfest in Dallas.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer