PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.

Sep 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM
New England Patriots
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Cowboys 24, Patriots 20

Playing indoors, and thus not in the inclement weather of two of the first three weeks of the season, should helps QB Mac Jones and Co. put more points on the board. The Cowboys' ability to be equally productive in the rushing and passing games will make this a challenge for the defense, with the game coming down to turnovers (Cowboys have just 1 giveaway through 3 games) and the red zone.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Cowboys 27, Patriots 17

Cowboys defense bounces back after tough outing in the desert against the Cardinals.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Cowboys 20

The Patriots have had a sporadic start to the season but there are some promising elements, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Their offense has faced some tough defenses and that will continue this week. As long as the Pats D can contain the Dallas rushing attack with a banged up defensive line and not let Micah Parsons ruin the game, I like the Patriots chances to pull off a significant road upset that comes down to the wire.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 21, Cowboys 17

Upset alert! The Cowboys have established an identity as a ball control offense that scores just enough to win while the defense dominates. Sound familiar? Dallas could probably out-score the Patriots easily if they let Dak cook, but head coach Mike McCarthy seems set in his ways. I like the Pats in an old-fashioned slugfest in Dallas.

