What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

On Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas...

"I know he was one of the best teammates I've had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys. For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games. His practice habits were off the charts. He would basically practice as if almost every play were for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity. I didn't see him up close and personal, but as far as a back the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he's at the top of the list – (Earl) Campbell of Texas and the Houston Oilers, seems to have that thought. But boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players. So I'll always remember that, and I'll remember his positiveness and his perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro."

- Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

"He's my dog. It's all love but I know he's going to go out there and compete. All NFL running backs are hard to tackle. I feel like Zeke's coming for me. He used to tell me, 'lucky I am not out there I would really get you', so if there was ever a matchup I would be looking forward to it would be this for sure. We miss his presence and the joy he brings to the locker room. It's going to be fun going against him."

- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

"That's my brother, at the end of the day, outside of football and outside of everything. We still communicate. We keep in touch. There will be emotions, but we're going out there to handle business. He's had a great influence on me in playing this game — watching him and watching how he approaches the game, his preparation throughout the week, his film study and just trying to pick his brain. I'm very excited. It's gonna be like a homecoming for him. I'm looking forward to the challenge. We've gotta get the dub, but I'm looking forward to it."

- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard