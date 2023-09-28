Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Find out what Dallas Cowboys coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

A look at what Dallas Cowboys coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"It's a big game because it is the next game. They've got a good football team. Great coach. It's going to be a big challenge for us to go out and execute how we know we can. You've got to prove yourself each and every week. Just happens to be against a former team that I was on for five years. I've got a lot of respect for those guys, but come Sunday all that goes out the window."
- Cowboys Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

"It's week four. There's going to be some in-game adjustments. That's really how it always is when you compete against the New England Patriots. They are most adverse as far as being gameplan specific each and every week. They don't line up week-to-week and run the same concept. They'll have a tailored attack for us. We will be attacking also, but adjusting accordingly."
- Cowboys Head coach Mike McCarthy

"We don't really care what New England does. If we play our best football then we are going to stop anything. It's not really about what New England does. We hope they turn that tape on and think that's the same thing they're getting. They're not getting anything close to that."
- Cowboys Safety Jayron Kearse

"We're taking on New England. They're a great, fundamentally sound team who have a great run game. They're pretty dynamic. Looking forward to this weekend."
- Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons

"You don't know what you are going to get. What you didn't do well they are going to take advantage of. You've got to be able to correct the things you don't do well and play hard for your teammates. Those guys will be prepared and we will too. So it's going to be a big challenge."
- Cowboys Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

On Bill Belichick...

"He's a great coach. He's probably one of the greatest coaches of all time. He always has his guys prepared. He taught me a lot about the game ... about preparing and studying and stuff like that. I was appreciative of that from him, but on Sunday I am going up against him. It's going to be fun."
- Cowboys Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

On Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas...

"I know he was one of the best teammates I've had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys. For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games. His practice habits were off the charts. He would basically practice as if almost every play were for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity. I didn't see him up close and personal, but as far as a back the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he's at the top of the list – (Earl) Campbell of Texas and the Houston Oilers, seems to have that thought. But boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players. So I'll always remember that, and I'll remember his positiveness and his perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro."
- Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

"He's my dog. It's all love but I know he's going to go out there and compete. All NFL running backs are hard to tackle. I feel like Zeke's coming for me. He used to tell me, 'lucky I am not out there I would really get you', so if there was ever a matchup I would be looking forward to it would be this for sure. We miss his presence and the joy he brings to the locker room. It's going to be fun going against him."
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

"That's my brother, at the end of the day, outside of football and outside of everything. We still communicate. We keep in touch. There will be emotions, but we're going out there to handle business. He's had a great influence on me in playing this game — watching him and watching how he approaches the game, his preparation throughout the week, his film study and just trying to pick his brain. I'm very excited. It's gonna be like a homecoming for him. I'm looking forward to the challenge. We've gotta get the dub, but I'm looking forward to it."
- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

"Zeke's always been a powerful, strong runner. We definitely would not be surprised if he is the featured player this week."
- Cowboys Head coach Mike McCarthy

On Matthew Slater...

"That's another brother of mine. He's been in the league for a very long time and playing great football for a very long time. Great person, first and foremost. He's been a great player. I think he should go in the Hall of Fame as a special teams player. He does all the things the right way - so much respect to him."
- Cowboys Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

On Christian Gonzalez...

"An excellent prospect coming out. He's off to a very good start to his career. I have been very impressed with his tape. He's extremely athletic. He's doing a good job with his hands and eyes and playing their style of defense. I've been very impressed with his play so far."
- Cowboys Head coach Mike McCarthy

