10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

1. Slow Down Dak

The last time the Patriots saw Dak Prescott he was walking off the Gillette Stadium field in 2021 having thrown for 445 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-29 walk-off overtime win. That was the most yards ever allowed by a Bill Belichick Patriots defense and while the Cowboys aren't quite the same offense from two years ago, Prescott should have plenty of confidence that he can move the ball. Last week against the Cardinals, Prescott's numbers were far more pedestrian, 25-of-40, 249 passing yards with a touchdown and the first interception of the season for the Dallas QB. The Cowboys moved the ball but went 1-of-5 in the red zone as they stumbled inside the 20. Those struggles have been characteristic of Dallas' start, as they come in 27th overall in red zone offense. New England will have to find a way to make sure that even if they bend, they don't break and allow touchdowns.

2. OL issues

Don't look now but the Patriots might have some offensive line continuity this week for the first time all year. Trent Brown, fresh off a contract tweak, played an outstanding game as PFF's highest-rated tackle in the NFL with over 100 snaps played. That was a nice boost, along with David Andrews' strong performance, giving the Patriots two pieces to build around as the rest of the unit gets healthy and stacks experience together because they're in for another tough challenge this week.

The O-line has already seen plenty of tough challenges through three games, but Micah Parsons will provide an entirely new type of test, as the explosive linebacker is a game wrecker with four sacks and a team-leading nine stops. Osa Odighizuwa isn't far behind with three sacks of this own, while Demarcus Lawrence is second on the team with 11 total pressures. The Pats passing game has been sporadic through three weeks and it sure won't be easy to take a big step forward this week in Big D.

3. Cover CeeDee

Another standout from the 2021 game in Foxborough, Lamb picked up the game-winning overtime touchdown in that one, posting 149 yards and two touchdowns, still the second-highest output of his career. Lamb is unquestionably the number one target now with 19 catches for 273 yards but is still looking for his first touchdown along with the rest of the wide receiver group. Dallas has yet to get one of their wideouts a touchdown this season, but it seems like only a matter of time until Lamb breaks through.

"CeeDee's one of those guys that can line up everywhere, you could put him in the slot, you could put him outside, you could put him on the backside of three by one formations at the number three, two or one spot," said Jerod Mayo this week. "So that flexibility definitely is a challenge. And I would say he does a good job just going to get the ball, attacking the ball in the air. And honestly, I would say one difference with him is they'll run the ball to his side, so he must be a tough guy or that's kind of how they see him."

Lamb should see plenty of rookie Christian Gonzalez, who has faced a gauntlet of top receiving threats already and more than held his own.

4. The Micah Parson Project

You don't need to be a football expert to see what an impact Micah Parsons makes for the Dallas defense. With four sacks and a whopping 20 QB pressures through three games, Parsons is arguably the league's most disruptive defender and one who will test the Patriots offensive line from a variety of spots.

"You know, right away when you start watching the Dallas Cowboys, they have a lot of really good players and Micah Parson is, I would say one of the top five players in this league, regardless of position," said Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. "I mean, he's a great football player. Dan Quinn does a good job of using him in a lot of different areas and it just jumps out to you on film. So you have to do a great job of understanding what they're trying to do with him where he is. But at the end of the day, there's gonna be some battles that you're gonna have to fight one-on-one. You can't always double him. You can't always run away from him because they do a lot of different things with him. So we have to be aware of him on every single play."

Preventing Parsons from ruining the game plan by forcing mistakes is one of the game's biggest points of emphasis. The Patriots were turnover-free last week against the Jets and it helped them squeak out a win. They can't let Parsons force a regression, he's the only player in the league to force 10-plus turnovers from pressure since 2021. As a team, the Cowboys have the highest pressure rate in the NFL according to PFF.

5. More Points Needed

Bill Belichick noted in his post-win press conference last week that 15 points won't be enough most weeks, as for a second week in a row the Patriots saw a dip in their scoring output. They'll look to reverse the trend this week as New England currently ranks 26th in the league in points scored through three games. With Dallas' red zone struggles, a big key to the game will be putting up touchdowns and not field goals. The Pats have been much improved in the red zone themselves, ranking seventh in the league, however, they failed to even reach the red zone against the Jets last week.

Generating more big plays is a part of the equation, as Pharoah Brown's touchdown was a lone play to go longer than 20 yards last week. Receivers coach Ross Douglas was confident this week that the explosives would be coming.

"It's definitely a work in progress, but Mac's capable of throwing 'em, we're capable of running the rocks and we're capable of catching 'em," said Douglas. "So we just gotta continue to work 'em and practice every single day. But I feel pretty good about the direction that it's heading."