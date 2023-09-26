Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Q: Tony Romo said that Christian Gonzalez is already one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. While that certainly would be over-hype, having faced Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill, and the Eagles wideouts over the first three weeks, Gonzalez has more than held his own. Does the credit go to the scheme, or has Belichick found our shutdown corner? - Dave D

This week, I had a full breakdown of Gonzalez's film against the Jets in After Further Review. To summarize, this has been a perfect marriage between scheme and a talented player. Gonzalez has the cover talent to hang in New England's man coverage system while playing within the scheme's structure to cover specific routes closer than others. We knew that Gonzalez was an athletic specimen who could run with any receiver, but his ability to quickly grasp the techniques in the Pats system has been extremely impressive. Gonzalez is playing to his help/leverage like a seasoned vet, which is why he's hanging with these elite receivers.

Q: Do you believe using a lead blocker and possibly a heavier package early on in games might help the offense get a ground game rolling and help the passing game in turn? - Robert H

You're speaking my language, Robert, and O'Brien is also apparently taking notice. The Patriots were in '13' personnel on 16 snaps against the Jets with all three tight ends in a jumbo package, while blocking ace Pharaoh Brown played six snaps at fullback. New England also ran 20 gap plays (man/downhill blocking) to just eight zone runs last week, with five play-action passes from under center (one in the first two weeks). Long story short, O'Brien adjusted the offense vs. the Jets to incorporate heavier personnel groupings and more downhill runs. My hope is that it'll continue moving forward because it fits their personnel best.

Q: Based on the small sample size, do you feel Vederian Lowe has the potential to be a long-term fit at right tackle? He seemed better than expected - Andrew D

Lowe's film had some expected ups and downs. He has a stout build and hand power to develop into a solid run-blocking tackle, which lends itself to the right side in New England's offense. His grip strength and punch power allow him to stall rushers in pass protection once he gets his hands on them. However, it's either hit or miss, where he stuns the rusher with his punch, or his feet stall with his punch, and the rusher turns his corner. The final verdict on Lowe was eight quarterback pressures allowed (two hits, six hurries) in his first start at right tackle. It was his first time out against two great edge rushers in John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff, so there's time for Lowe to change my mind. But I'm not currently viewing him as a long-term starter due to his foot speed in his pass sets. Lowe can compete as OT3 in the future without improvement, while some seasoning could make him a low-end starter. There's enough there to continue working with him.

Q: What's the percentage of 12 personnel for the Patriots offense? It feels like it's been low, given Henry and Gesicki are on the roster. - James

The Patriots have the sixth-highest rate of '12' personnel groupings at 30.3% and have also played 22 snaps in '13' personnel, so they're using multiple tight ends plenty. In 12, they're 23rd in yards per play (4.0), so they need to get more out of their two tight-end sets to make it a more prominent part of their offense.

Q: Has WR Tyquan Thornton been around the facility, and how close is he to returning? - Joey B