After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

Lastly, on Gonzalez's pass breakup, he plays with textbook outside leverage technique again. This time, he has safety Kyle Dugger in a robber position to take away an in-breaking route, so Gonzalez can sit in trail technique again to match a vertical release or hitch/curl. When Lazard runs the deep curl, Gonzalez is all over it to break up the pass.

As soon as next week, the Patriots will have to face better quarterback play than they did against the Jets. Jets backup Zach Wilson struggled to see the field throughout, holding the ball all day because his eyes never seemed to be in the right places or he panicked under pressure. That's not to take too much away from the Pats defense; they did their part to force Wilson to self-destruct with their exotic disguises, but the Jets quarterback situation sans Rodgers is dire.

Although the quarterback play was poor, the wide receiver talent that Gonzalez faces every week is not, and the Patriots cornerback is off to an outstanding start in his rookie campaign. Next up, CeeDee Lamb in Dallas.

3. Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Jets Review

- The poor game plans for the Jets offense in the Saleh era continue. For an offense that needed to run the ball, running between the tackles against this Pats defense is a death sentence, and slow-developing wide zone runs off-tackle don't count as true perimeter runs. Do you want to run the ball downhill at Bentley, Godchaux, Guy, Wise, etc.? Why? Plays right into the Pats hands every time – get the ball to the perimeter, guys. Make the big DTs and 'backers run sideline-to-sideline. On second thought, keep doing what you're doing, Jets.

- After a breakout second season, RB Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging only 2.9 yards on 46 carries, and his -42 rushing yards over expectation is fourth-worst in the NFL. My read on Stevenson is that he's a patient runner who wants to set up his blocks and manipulate the second level to burst into daylight, much like his idol, Le'Veon Bell. However, early penetrators or failures to reset the line of scrimmage have thrown off the timing of his process, which is why it looks like he's constantly dancing in the backfield. Stevenson could be more decisive until the blocking improves, but he's a back who wants to feel where the holes will present themselves, and he looks unsure as to where his opportunities will be right now. Zeke was more productive in this game because he was more decisive. That was obvious to everyone watching live.

- As for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, O'Brien is realizing that JuJu is not a jitterbug slot that will win whip/return style routes. Yes, the Pats miss that player in the offense, but the vertical seams/fades from the slot paired with downfield in-breakers are Smith-Schuster's best routes. He shows more juice/comfortability when they allow him to run his preferred route tree. But those routes take precise timing with the quarterback to execute at a high level. Will that come with Mac? We'll see.

- LT Trent Brown was phenomenal, with a dominant effort in all areas. Brown mostly went against Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson and had a clean sheet, primarily working one-on-one on the blindside with 19 true pass-blocking reps (removes screens/play-action). He was also punishing the D-Line on double-team blocks in the run game. This was one of the best OT performances for the Pats in recent memory.

- Tough first start at right tackle for Vederian Lowe, who had the tougher matchups with John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff. Lowe allowed a team-high eight quarterback pressures (two QB hits, six hurries). He struggled to combat Franklin-Myers's two-hand swipe/power sequence, and Huff beat him with speed. Lowe has good hand power and grip strength, but he's hit or miss at the apex of the rush, where he either connects on his punch to stall the rush or gets blown by with a short corner due to stalled footwork. Lowe has better functional power than the Pats other options, but he has to keep his feet moving around the arc. They can live with drawn-out hurries around his edge, but getting beat on the inside spin on the Douglas deep ball likely cost them six points. Lowe improved in the running game as the game wore on, with some solid doubles with Onwenu.

- The other weak link on the offensive line was a left guard. Starting LG Cole Strange got pushed around by stud DT Quinnen Williams, with the Jets targeting Strange with that matchup, knowing Williams would have the upper hand. Strange allowed three quarterback pressures, got called for a hold, and was consistently pushed back on base blocks in the run game. Strange did have better awareness to sniff out stunts in pass pro and made a good block on C.J. Mosley on a toss play in space, but the anchor/power remains a real concern – Williams dominated.

- Backup guard Atonio Mafi wasn't much better, allowing a hurry and getting stunned back on his first snap. Mafi looks overmatched in pass protection due to his foot speed.

- It wasn't peak Onwenu, but the Pats right guard seemed to find his stride in the second half. Onwenu allowed one QB hit and moved the line of scrimmage a bit more this week. My guess is that he knocked off the rest of the rust and will be his usual self moving forward.

- Although he is who he is as a run blocker, the Patriots offense would benefit from more targets for TE Mike Gesicki. He is their third-most dynamic route runner behind Bourne and Pop Douglas while drawing matchups against safeties rather than corners. Gesicki runs great vertical stems to set up his breaks.

- Speaking of Pop Douglas, there are still route-running details to iron out, but the rookie should be their chain-mover in the slot by the end of the season. The Pats need a shifty slot to pick up some of those third downs late in games, and Douglas should be running those routes.

- This offense really misses a pure receiving back. Where is Ty Montgomery? Also, the door is wide open for Tyquan Thornton to push for "X" receiver snaps over Parker when he returns.

- If you're still saying that Myles Bryant stinks, you weren't watching close enough in the first three works or are allowing your priors to drive that narrative. He's off to a great start.

- DL Christian Barmore has been on my "up" list in two out of three games. Barmore logged a team-high seven QB pressures with a sack and six hurries. He doesn't have the quick-twitch movements he flashed as a rookie, likely due to injuries taking their toll, but his upper-body power to compress the pocket is enough to make an impact in the pass rush.

- Really good showing from LB Anfernee Jennings, logging three QB pressures and consistently setting the edge against outside zone/sift blocks by the tight ends to force cutbacks into the teeth of New England's defense. Jennings is a solid edge-setter on early downs.

- Any time an offense tries to play in a phone booth against this defense, it'll be a good game for Bentley, Tavai, and Jabrill Peppers. Those dudes love to hulk smash. Peppers is a game-wrecker when he plays close to the line of scrimmage. Takes on blocks like a boss.

- Kyle Dugger bounced back in this game, splitting time at free safety and in the box/slot. He hasn't had the impact plays he did last season, but that might be because he's playing more from depth without DMac while Peppers takes more of the point-of-attack reps.

- Pressures: Barmore (7, sack), Uche (5), Judon (5, two sacks), Bentley (3), Jennings (3), Wise (3), White (2), Guy (2), Roberts (1), Dugger (1), Tavai (1). 11 different players with a 47.5% pressure rate!