New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Lowe Helps Stabilize O-Line

Few would argue that the offensive line has been one of the areas most in need of stabilization over the first two weeks of the season and in Week 3 the Patriots got Trent Brown back at left tackle, locking in four-fifths of their expected starters entering the season. That left only the right tackle spot as the question mark entering the game and it was Vederian Lowe who got the start and went wire to wire playing all 72 offensive snaps. Brown's return and Lowe's arrival on the right side helped spark a Patriots offensive line that did not allow a sack in the contest.

"[Lowe's] picked up things pretty quickly here," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning. "He has a lot of experience at tackle, both in college at Illinois and in Minnesota with the Vikings. So, I think he's coming along. Tough matchup with the Jets and last week against Miami, but he's hung in there pretty well, playing on the left side, this week on the right side."

"Starts with no turnovers and that was a huge thing for us up front," said David Andrews after the game. "Thought we battled hard, did some things well, some things we can clean up. Obviously weather game, so taking care of the football was a big emphasis, thought we did a really good job of that today.

"It was just one of those messy games. I mean raining, wind, we did some things well. Thought we handled the line movement well, that was a big emphasis, we tried to push on that and thought we did a really good job. Some things always to clean up, we do that tomorrow morning."

It wasn't all perfect despite the clean stat sheet under the sack column, as the Jets got pressure on 41.4 percent of Mac Jones' dropbacks, the highest rate allowed through three games and a significant reason why the Patriots were held to just over 200 passing yards for the second week in a row.

Still, Lowe built on a decent showing at left tackle against the Dolphins and has at least earned himself a continued opportunity to start on the right side. He could be the answer the Patriots have been searching for ever since it was apparent Riley Reiff likely needed to shift inside to guard in the early days of training camp.