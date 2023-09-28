Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 28 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 01 - 01:55 PM

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.

Sep 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-6-DROTM-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League. Gonzalez is the fifth Patriots player to win a rookie of the month honor and the third defensive player to earn the award. Gonzalez joins QB Mac Jones (November 2021), DE Chandler Jones (September 2012), LB Jerod Mayo (October 2008) and WR Deion Branch (September 2002). 

Gonzalez has started in the first three games of the season and has 16 total tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed. In the season opener vs. Philadelphia, he sacked QB Jalen Hurts for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his first career NFL sack. Gonzalez recorded his first NFL interception in the fourth quarter in Week 2 against Miami when he picked off a deep pass by Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa intended for Tyreek Hill. He is the only rookie with a pass defensed in each of the first three weeks of the season. Gonzalez was drafted by New England in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 17th overall pick out of Oregon.

Related Content

news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 9/28: "Our job is not done"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Pharaoh Brown 9/28: "I'm not built to be on the sideline"

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Matthew Judon 9/28: "We've been focused"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 9/28: "You have to give it your all"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Preview: Matchups to Watch During Patriots-Cowboys

The New England Patriots head to Dallas Texas on Sunday for an afternoon matchup against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Patriots.com reporters Tamara Brown, Evan Lazar and Mike Dussault talk about what they expect from the Patriots run game led by Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, how the offense can contain Micah Parsons and the defense's approach to stopping the Cowboys running game.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Pharaoh Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown as he speaks to joining the Patriots and how he is enjoying the New England fanbase. Pharaoh also talks about his end zone celebration after scoring his 58-yard TD catch and run.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising