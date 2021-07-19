Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots precedence could be a key factor in the Stephon Gilmore resolution.
The Boston Herald is answering 10 Patriots training camp questions, with the first one asking how will the Gilmore holdout end?
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.
In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.