Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

The 22,000 square foot video board debuted to a primetime audience on 'Sunday Night Football' for the Patriots' Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Thanks to the segment, the country also got to see a unique, behind-the-scenes look at everything the game day presentation entails.

"Ceremonies, anthems, the fan elements, and the music — my role is to bring that all together," Thistle said.

"It's truly just conducting an orchestra. … We are here at least 6 hours prior to the game preparing. I have a crew of about 60-plus people on game days that all have to come together and make this work. We pretty much control everything that happens except what happens on the football field."