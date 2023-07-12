Gillette Stadium offers update on stadium renovations, new fan experiences for 2023 season

The G-P Atrium, which will bridge the East and West Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technologies Suite levels, adds 50,000 square feet for hospitality and functions year-round. The glass-enclosed space will house three HD media walls and a two-tiered outdoor balcony that sits underneath the most prominent upgrade: the new video board.

Ferron and Nolan shared that the 22,200 square-foot video board will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country upon its completion. It spans almost half an acre and is more than five times the size of the board that formerly hung in the north end zone.

The iconic lighthouse is also much taller than its predecessor.

Standing 218 feet tall, it will offer Patriot Place patrons a 360-degree observation deck for uninterrupted views of the Boston and Providence skylines and can be accessed on non-game days.

The Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, a new premium space at field level, boasts a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking the end zone, and with retractable windows giving season ticket members a look into the bowels of Gillette Stadium, fans will have unprecedented access to look in as athletes leave the locker room to take the field.

"What's unique there is while it has some outdoor patio features, similar to what we have in other spaces in the stadium, this is connected to the service tunnel where both the Patriots and Revolution players leave their locker room prior to the start of the game. So for fans that are inside the Celebration Beer Hall, they're going to have this one-of-a-kind experience seeing the players as they're getting hyped up and ready to take the field."

Ground was broken on the project in January of 2022 after the completion of the NFL season, and crews have worked around the clock to have it ready for the first Patriots home game.

"We are on track and on schedule to be ready to open at the start of the regular season on September 10," Ferron said.