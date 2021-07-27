Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

ESPN Boston writes about each Patriots player from No.1 to No.99, with training camp starting tomorrow get to know your 2021 team.
Boston Renegades Send-Off
After surprising the Boston Renegades last week with an offer to fly on the Patriots team plane to their national championship game, Mr. Kraft sends off the team in style from Gillette Stadium. The Renegades, Boston's women's professional tackle football team, travel to Canton, Ohio in search of their sixth franchise title on Saturday.