Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

Jul 27, 2021 at 09:13 AM
ESPN Boston writes about each Patriots player from No.1 to No.99, with training camp starting tomorrow get to know your 2021 team.

Boston.com answers 5 burning questions prior to the start of Patriots training camp.

The Boston Herald writes about what version of Cam Newton the Patriots should expect this year.

The Providence Journal writes about what you need to know about the Patriots training camp.

